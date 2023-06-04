Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, June 4, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Tinubu-led APC govt is a temporary one, Atiku declares
Defeated presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general elections, Atiku Abubakar has expressed confidence that he will reclaim his (stolen) mandate at the court, he therefore referred to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led APC administration as a “temporary government”.Read more
2. Subsidy: NLC writes affiliates to mobilise them for nationwide strike
The Nigeria Labour Congress {NLC}has written all its 43 affiliate unions to mobilise for the industrial action scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.Read more
3. ‘No loans, number of animals reduced in 4 years,’ Buhari declares assets after expiration of tenure
Former President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted his assets declaration form to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).Read more
4. Ondo govt dismisses rumour of Akeredolu’s death
The Ondo State government on Saturday dismissed a rumour on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s death.Read more
5. Kogi SDP candidate counters Yayaha Bello, accuses governor of leading attack on his life
The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, on Saturday, accused Governor Yahaya Bello of leading an attempt on his life.Read more
6. Enugu govt threatens to shut schools, businesses obeying sit-at-home order
The Enugu State government on Saturday threatened to shut down schools, markets, retail outlets, and hospitals that continue to obey the Monday sit-at-home in the state.Read more
7. Nigeria Air’s launch faces hurdle amid bungled application for takeoff
A letter from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has revealed that the controversial national carrier, Nigeria Air has been unable to move on to phase two of the Air Operator Certificate certification procedure.Read more
8. CBN fines First Bank for fraudulent dealings, accounts
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) fined FBN Holdings subsidiary, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, N13.5 million for fraudulent dealings and other contraventions in 2022.Read more
9. NRC increases trips on Abuja-Kaduna train route
The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has reintroduced two additional train trips on the Abuja-Kaduna train service.Read more
10. Arsenal star Saka visits Sanwo-Olu in Lagos
Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka paid Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State a visit at the State House in Marina.Read more
