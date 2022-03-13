Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday March 13, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari insists on March 26 date for APC convention, urges members to learn from PDP failure

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday urged leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to intensify preparations for the party’s national convention slated for March 26. Read More

2. Kalu denies involvement in plan to scuttle APC convention, sues for peace

The former Abia State Governor, Orji Kalu, on Saturday denied involvement in the efforts to scuttle the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention slated for March 26. Read More

3. 2023: Obasanjo dismisses reports on endorsement of South-East for presidency

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday dismissed reports on his endorsement of the South-East for the presidency in 2023. Read More

4. South-South group lists restructuring, others as conditions for votes in 2023

A group simply known as South-South Study Group (3SG) on Saturday listed restructuring as one of the conditions for support of political parties in the 2023 general elections. Read More

5. Tension in Benue community, as herdsmen allegedly order residents to vacate ancestral homes or face attack

The people of Tse Torkula community in Guma local government area of Benue State, have been living in fear after a threat message allegedly emanating from suspected herdsmen, ordered them to vacate their ancestral homes or face being attacked. Read More

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday March 12, 2022

6. Five companies pay N400bn in taxes to Nigerian govt

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the federal government generated a total of N1.69 trillion as Company Income Tax (CIT) in 2021 out of which five companies paid over 22% of the money. Read More

7. Two sisters killed by stray bullets in Kaduna

Two teenage sisters simply identified as Nurayn and Khadija Shuaibu have been killed by stray bullets in Kaduna State. Read More

8. Police kills four bandits, recovers rustled animals in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina on Friday killed four suspected bandits in failed attacks on two communities in the state. Read More

9. Police to investigate alleged abduction of baby in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has declared its intention to investigate the alleged abduction of a baby by a dispatch rider in the Lekki area of the state. Read More

10. Ronaldo hat-trick helps Man Utd overcome Spurs in five-goal thriller

Cristiano Ronaldo scored three goals for Manchester United in a Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday night. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now