Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday March 20, 2022

1. ‘I don’t believe in Tinubu, prefer Osinbajo as APC candidate in 2023,’ says Buhari’s aide, Ojudu

The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, on Saturday declared his support for moves to lure Vice President Yemi Osinbajo into the 2023 presidential race. Read More

2. EFCC investigating Obiano over alleged misappropriation of N42bn state funds

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may have arrested former Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano for alleged misappropriation of N42 billion belonging to the state. Read More

3. Adegboruwa questions nullification of Section 84, slams judiciary

Legal practitioner, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has questioned the judiciary over its role in the nullification of section 84(12) of the Electoral Act. Read More

4. Nigeria being crippled by its type of politics – Utomi

The Convener of Big Tent Coalition of Political Parties, Prof. Pat Utomi, on Saturday challenged Nigerians to move from politics of “big men” to politics of big ideas and issues for greatness. Read More

5. Ex-NEMA chief, Sidi rejoins PDP

The former Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Sani Sidi, on Saturday rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State. Read More

6. Three die as fire guts BUA Cement factory in Sokoto

At least three persons were confirmed dead in a fire incident at BUA Cement factory in Sokoto State on Saturday. Read More

7. Police arrests suspected killers of Deeper Life pastor in Kogi

Police operatives in Kogi have arrested three suspected killers of a Deeper Life pastor in the state. Read More

8. Two recruits killed as gunmen bomb police station in Imo

Two newly recruited police officers have been reportedly killed when unknown gunmen attacked the Umuguma Police Division in Owerri West local government area of Imo State on Saturday morning. Read More

9. Lukaku, Ziyech fire Chelsea past Boro into FA Cup semifinal

Chelsea have zoomed into the semifinal of the FA Cup after beating Middlesbrough 2-0 in their quarterfinal clash on Saturday night. Read More

10. Lewandowski equals Muller record with brace in big Bayern win

Robert Lewandowski equalled the record of Gerd Muller after scoring brace in Bayern’s 4-0 victory over Union Berlin on Saturday night. Read More

