Connect with us

News

Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday March 20, 2022

Published

8 mins ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘I don’t believe in Tinubu, prefer Osinbajo as APC candidate in 2023,’ says Buhari’s aide, Ojudu

The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, on Saturday declared his support for moves to lure Vice President Yemi Osinbajo into the 2023 presidential race. Read More

2. EFCC investigating Obiano over alleged misappropriation of N42bn state funds

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may have arrested former Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano for alleged misappropriation of N42 billion belonging to the state. Read More

3. Adegboruwa questions nullification of Section 84, slams judiciary

Legal practitioner, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has questioned the judiciary over its role in the nullification of section 84(12) of the Electoral Act. Read More

4. Nigeria being crippled by its type of politics – Utomi

The Convener of Big Tent Coalition of Political Parties, Prof. Pat Utomi, on Saturday challenged Nigerians to move from politics of “big men” to politics of big ideas and issues for greatness. Read More

5. Ex-NEMA chief, Sidi rejoins PDP

The former Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Sani Sidi, on Saturday rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State. Read More

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday March 19, 2022

6. Three die as fire guts BUA Cement factory in Sokoto

At least three persons were confirmed dead in a fire incident at BUA Cement factory in Sokoto State on Saturday. Read More

7. Police arrests suspected killers of Deeper Life pastor in Kogi

Police operatives in Kogi have arrested three suspected killers of a Deeper Life pastor in the state. Read More

8. Two recruits killed as gunmen bomb police station in Imo

Two newly recruited police officers have been reportedly killed when unknown gunmen attacked the Umuguma Police Division in Owerri West local government area of Imo State on Saturday morning. Read More

9. Lukaku, Ziyech fire Chelsea past Boro into FA Cup semifinal

Chelsea have zoomed into the semifinal of the FA Cup after beating Middlesbrough 2-0 in their quarterfinal clash on Saturday night. Read More

10. Lewandowski equals Muller record with brace in big Bayern win

Robert Lewandowski equalled the record of Gerd Muller after scoring brace in Bayern’s 4-0 victory over Union Berlin on Saturday night. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

fifteen − nine =

Investigations

Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...