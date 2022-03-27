Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday March 27, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. APC CONVENTION: Adamu, Omisore in as unity list emerges

The list of aspirants endorsed for various positions in the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee by key members of the party emerged on Saturday night. Read More

2. PDP presidential aspirant, Ohuabunwa warns on plot to stop South-East in 2023

A 2023 presidential aspirant, Sam Ohuabunwa, said on Saturday any plan to stop the South-East from producing the country’s president next year would fail. Read More

3. APC convention gathering of world’s most corrupt, wicked politicians – Sowore

The Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, on Saturday described the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention in Abuja as a gathering of corrupt and wicked politicians who have rendered the country perpetually incapacitated and retrogressive. Read More

4. Dogara withdraws from APC deputy national chairman’s race

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has withdrawn from the race for the Deputy National Chairman position in the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read More

5. ExxonMobil plans Bitcoin mining in Nigeria

The United States-based oil corporation, ExxonMobil, has concluded plans to mine Bitcoin in Nigeria. Read More

6. BDC operators blame Godwin Emefiele’s policy for weak naira, as dollar sells at N592

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been blamed for the declining rate of the naira against the dollar, with the foreign exchange now trading N416.00/$1 at the official market and N592/$1 at the black market. Read More

7. Sultan urges Nigerian govt to address hike in price of foodstuffs

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar, on Saturday urged the Federal Government to address the rising cost of food items in the country. Read More

8. Bandits kill one in Kaduna airport attack

Bandits on Saturday killed one person during an attack on the Kaduna International Airport. Read More

9. Two injured in Kaduna blast

At least two persons were injured in a bomb explosion at Hayin Danmani area in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Friday. Read More

10. Penalty call was correct, Nigeria’ll beat Ghana convincingly in Abuja —Pinnick

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has expressed his satisfaction with the officiating of the game between the Super Eagles and Ghana on Friday night. Read More

