Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, May 11

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. CAN President calls on Tinubu to confront terrorism masquerading as religious, ethnic conflict

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Daniel Okoh, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take decisive and uncompromising action against terrorists who exploit religious and ethnic sentiments to carry out violence across the country.Read more

2. ‘Brazen disregard for due process,’ Atiku slams EFCC over ‘unlawful’ detention of ex-lawmaker Kazaure

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the arrest of former federal lawmaker, Muhammad Kazaure.Read more

3. Ex-Power Minister tells Nigerians what to do to enjoy stable power supply

A former Minister of Power and Chairman of Geometric Energy, Professor Barth Nnaji, has explained the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to meet the nation’s escalating energy demands.Read more

4. Northern governors reiterate support for state police

The governors of the 19 states in the North on Saturday reaffirmed their support for the creation of state police and urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the enactment of the legal framework for its take off.Read more

5. Lagos poll: APC produces chairmanship candidates in 55 out of 57 LGAs/LCDAs

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday produced the chairmanship candidates in 55 out of the 57 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.Read more

6. Tinubu defends economic reforms, seeks deeper ties with Qatar amidst push for sustainable growth

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday defended the bold economic decisions taken by his administration, saying they are essential for placing Nigeria on a sustainable path to growth.Read more

7. AfDB launches $1bn private equity film fund for continent’s creative industry

A US$1 billion Africa Film Fund has been established by the Fund for Export-Development in Africa (FEDA), the development impact investment arm of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), with the goal of revolutionizing the continent’s creative sector.Read more

8. MIT unveils table tennis playing robot with 88% accuracy, 42 mph shot speed

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed a table tennis-playing robot that boasts 88% accuracy and a 42 mph (about 68 km/h) shot speed.Read more

9. Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of exploiting their children, threatens legal action

American rapper Kanye West has threatened to take legal action against his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, over alleged exploitation of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.Read more

10. Lagos govt condemns exploitative rent hikes, pledges protection for tenants

Lagos State Government has sounded a clear warning to landlords and property agents imposing arbitrary rent hikes on residents, vowing that it will no longer tolerate exploitative housing practices that deepen the economic struggles of tenants across the state.Read more

