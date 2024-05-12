Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, May 12, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Abia Gov Otti, accuses Ikpeazu of misappropriating airport funds

Dr. Alex Otti, the Abia State Governor, has levelled serious allegations against his predecessor, Okezie Ikpeazu.Read more

2. In visit to Jet Motor Company, Finance minister, Edun, speaks on progress of govt’s CNG initiative

Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Wale Edun, has assured that the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas of the current administration is on course, and that the CNG vehicles were being rolled out for the benefit of all Nigerians.Read more

3. Nigeria’s insecurity, a self-inflicted wound from yesterday, it’ll get worse, says Bishop Kukah

In a scathing critique of the Nigerian government, Reverend Matthew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, has attributed the current wave of banditry and terrorism to the country’s neglect of education.Read more

4. Zamfara rejects Nigerian govt’s planned negotiation with bandits

The Zamfara State government has distanced itself from purported plans by the Federal Government to negotiate with bandits in the state.Read more

5. EFCC accuses banks of informing customers of investigation activities

A call for increased discretion has come from Mr. Ola Olukoyede, the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regarding the disclosure of information on customers under investigation by Commission.Read more

6. Labour Party unveils governorship campaign council in Edo

The Labour Party (LP) in Edo State on Saturday unveiled its campaign council for the September 21 governorship election in the state.Read more

7. XEJet plane veers off Lagos airport runway

An XEJet Airlines aircraft skidded off runway 18L at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, on Saturday morning.Read more

8. Femi Adebayo, RMD, Iya Rainbow take home awards at 2024 AMVCA

Nollywood star, Femi Adebayo, on Saturday won the Best Indigenous Language Film award at this year’s Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) held in Lagos.Read more

9. Govt restarts demolition of illegal structure on Lagos Island markets

The Lagos State government has resumed the removal of illegal structures in Lagos Island markets.Read more

10. Aina, Awoniyi shine as gallant Forest lose to Chelsea in five-goal thriller

Super Eagles duo of Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi were in action for Nottingham Forest in their 3-2 defeat to Chelsea in a Premier League clash on Saturday night.Read more

