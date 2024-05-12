Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, May 12, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Abia Gov Otti, accuses Ikpeazu of misappropriating airport funds
Dr. Alex Otti, the Abia State Governor, has levelled serious allegations against his predecessor, Okezie Ikpeazu.Read more
2. In visit to Jet Motor Company, Finance minister, Edun, speaks on progress of govt’s CNG initiative
Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Wale Edun, has assured that the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas of the current administration is on course, and that the CNG vehicles were being rolled out for the benefit of all Nigerians.Read more
3. Nigeria’s insecurity, a self-inflicted wound from yesterday, it’ll get worse, says Bishop Kukah
In a scathing critique of the Nigerian government, Reverend Matthew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, has attributed the current wave of banditry and terrorism to the country’s neglect of education.Read more
4. Zamfara rejects Nigerian govt’s planned negotiation with bandits
The Zamfara State government has distanced itself from purported plans by the Federal Government to negotiate with bandits in the state.Read more
5. EFCC accuses banks of informing customers of investigation activities
A call for increased discretion has come from Mr. Ola Olukoyede, the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regarding the disclosure of information on customers under investigation by Commission.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, May 9, 2024
6. Labour Party unveils governorship campaign council in Edo
The Labour Party (LP) in Edo State on Saturday unveiled its campaign council for the September 21 governorship election in the state.Read more
7. XEJet plane veers off Lagos airport runway
An XEJet Airlines aircraft skidded off runway 18L at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, on Saturday morning.Read more
8. Femi Adebayo, RMD, Iya Rainbow take home awards at 2024 AMVCA
Nollywood star, Femi Adebayo, on Saturday won the Best Indigenous Language Film award at this year’s Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) held in Lagos.Read more
9. Govt restarts demolition of illegal structure on Lagos Island markets
The Lagos State government has resumed the removal of illegal structures in Lagos Island markets.Read more
10. Aina, Awoniyi shine as gallant Forest lose to Chelsea in five-goal thriller
Super Eagles duo of Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi were in action for Nottingham Forest in their 3-2 defeat to Chelsea in a Premier League clash on Saturday night.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...