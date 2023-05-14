Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, May 14, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you
1. ‘Arrest Peter Obi, others if they oppose Tinubu’s inauguration,’ LP faction tells security agents
A faction of the Labour Party led by the suspended acting national chairman, Lamidi Apapa, on Friday urged security agencies to arrest anyone, including the party’s presidential candidate, if they push for an interim government in the country.Read more
2. Reps speakership: Tajudeen, Benjamin Kalu visit Sanwo-Olu in Lagos
The All Progressives Congress (APC) anointed candidate for the position of speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Saturday visited the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.Read more
3. Nigerian govt evacuates another 125 from Sudan
Another batch of 125 Nigerians living in Sudan turned to the country on Saturday.Read more
4. NUC demands adequate funding of Nigeria’s tertiary education
The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, on Saturday, urged the Federal Government to adequately fund tertiary education in Nigeria.Read more
5. IGP orders Seun Kuti’s arrest for alleged assault of police officer
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the arrest of Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, for allegedly assaulting a police officer in Lagos State.Read more
6. Gunmen kill police officer at Rivers checkpoint
Gunmen on Friday shot dead a police officer at a checkpoint along the East-West Road in Rivers State.Read more
7. Movie star, Saint Obi, dies at 57
Nollywood actor, Obinna Nwafor aka Saint Obi, is dead.
The movie star’s colleagues told journalists on Saturday that he died on May 7 at his sister’s home in Jos, Plateau State.Read more
8. Nigerian govt to subsidise fee for hajj pilgrims as Air Peace, Azman, others raise flight tickets by $250
The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has agreed to the $250 increase in flight tickets demanded by Air Peace and three other airlines from pilgrims to Saudi Arabia this year.Read more
9. Police arrests 3 teenagers for cultism in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos State have arrested three teenagers for alleged involvement in cult activities.Read more
10. Nottm Forest hero Awoniyi seeks Arsenal downfall in battle for survival
After helping Nottingham Forest pick a point at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi has expressed his desire to help his team beat Arsenal in their next game.Read more
