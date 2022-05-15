Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday May 15th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘Nine APC presidential aspirants to step down for Lawan,’ Kalu claims

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, claimed on Saturday at least nine All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants would step down for the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in the coming days. Read more

2. Why I dropped 2023 governorship ambition – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Saturday explained why he dropped his 2023 governorship ambition. Read more

3. Kaduna govt bans religious rallies amid crisis in Sokoto

The Kaduna State government has banned all forms of religious rallies and protests in the state. Read more

4. IPOB declares new dates for sit-at-home ahead of Kanu’s trials

Ahead of the upcoming trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, the group on Saturday, announced a sit-at-home order slated for May 18 and 26 in honour of the court outings. Read more

5. DEBORAH: Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, says Muslims won’t condone disrespect of Prophet Muhammad

A Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has stated that Muslims will not condone the disrespect of Prophet Muhammad. Read more

6. Nigeria’s GDP roses by 3.98% in Q4 2021— NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Saturday Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 3.98 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021. Read more

7. Emirates Airlines to accept Bitcoin for payment of flight tickets

Air passengers will henceforth book Emirates Airlines flight tickets with Bitcoin after the United Arab Emirates-owned airline declared its readiness to tap into the cryptocurrency market. Read more

8. Ngige optimistic agreements reached with ASUU will yield good fruits

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige has expressed optimism that recent agreements reached between the Federal Government and the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as well as other unions in the education sector, would yield good fruits by next week. Read more

9. Police officer, 5 others escape death in Bauchi auto crash

A Police officer with the Jigawa State Police Command, Inspector Zubairu Yusuf and five others narrowly escaped death Friday afternoon when the car they were traveling in was involved in an accident in Boi, Bogoro local government area of Bauchi State. Read more

10. Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to end 16-year wait for FA Cup triumph

Liverpool have beaten Chelsea on penalties to emerge champions of the English FA Cup, winning the title for the first time in 16 years. Read more

