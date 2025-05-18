Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, May 18

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Abure’s faction in LP produces 26 chairmanship candidates for Lagos local council election

A faction of the Labour Party loyal to the embattled national chairman of the party, Julius Abure, has produced 26 chairmanship candidates for the July 12 local government election in Lagos State.Read more

2. INEC unveils details of candidates for Anambra governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the personal details of the candidates for the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State.Read more

3. Gov Fubara my political son, no problem with him – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, declared on Saturday the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, remains his political son despite their differences.Read more

4. Abbas declares more prominent PDP, Labour Party members on their way to APC

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, declared on Saturday more prominent opposition figures are on their way to the All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

5. ‘Resign if you can’t solve Nigeria’s insecurity problems’, Primate Ayodele tells Service Chiefs

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has urged Nigeria’s service chiefs to resign their appointments if they can’t solve the insecurity problems ravaging the country.Read more

6. Gov Zulum bans indiscriminate felling of trees in Borno

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has signed two executive orders to protect the environment and improve public health in the state.Read more

7. Land prices in Lekki, Ajah, and Ikoyi: A 2025 guide for investors

If you’re thinking of buying land in Lagos this 2025, three names will almost certainly pop up in your research—Lekki, Ajah, and Ikoyi. Read more

8. Mr Macaroni opens up on his vulnerable side, emotional needs

Nigerian content creator, actor, comedian, and activist Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr. Macaroni, has opened up about his vulnerable side and his emotional needs.Read more

9. Boko Haram reportedly kills 17 fishermen, farmers over alleged support for ISWAP in Borno

Boko Haram fighters have reportedly killed over 17 fishermen and farmers in Malam Karanti village in Kukawa Local Government, Borno State.Read more

10. Bayelsa Queens emerge champions of NWFL for sixth time

Bayelsa Queens have clinched the 2025 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) title with an emphatic 4-1 win over Naija Ratels in Ikenne on Saturday.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now