Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, May 19, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. NEWS REVIEW: Atiku’s shift on zoning: A calculated move or genuine party loyalty?

In a recent interview with the BBC Hausa Service, former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, made a surprising declaration.Read more

2. Insecurity: Afenifere demands Executive Order on state police

The pan- Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere on Saturday decried the escalating insecurity in the country and renewed its call for state police as solution to the problem.Read more

3. EFCC hands over $22k recovered from convicted fraudster to FBI

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over $22,000 recovered from a convicted internet fraudster, Hakeem Olanrewaju, to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).Read more

4. Troops foil kidnap attempt, kill suspected IPOB member in Imo

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA have foiled an attempted kidnap of at Umuaka community in the Njaba local government area of Imo State.Read more

5. Soldiers, traders clash in Abuja market

A group of soldiers clashed with traders at Banex Market in Abuja on Saturday.Read more

6. Tinubu approves 555 appointments to governing boards of Federal Tertiary Institutions

President Bola Tinubu has given his seal of approval to the appointment of 555 individuals to serve as Pro-Chancellors/Chairmen and members of the Governing Boards of 111 federal universities, polytechnics, and Colleges of Education.Read more

7. At Africa CEO Forum, Dangote calls for more investments to propel Africa’s economic growth

President of the Pan-African Conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Aliko Dangote has called for increased investments in the African continent to foster its rapid growth and development.Read more

8. Police arrests 3 suspected armed robbers in Enugu

Police operatives in Enugu have arrested three suspected armed robbers in the state.Read more

9. Bello increases Nigeria’s 2024 Olympics slots

The number of Nigerian table tennis players heading to Paris 2024 Olympic Games increased to three after Fatimo Bello defeated Algeria’s Lynda Loghraibi 4-2 in the final of the second stage of the African Olympic Qualification Tournament at bK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.Read more

10. Nigeria’s Flamingos reach final qualifying round of World Cup

Nigeria U-17 women’s football team, the Flamingos are now an aggregate victory away from securing a spot at the 2023 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.Read more

