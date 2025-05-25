Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, May 25

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. ‘Patently fabricated’ – EFCC dismisses claim of Olukoyede’s meeting with Okowa, Oborevwori before switch to APC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday dismissed a claim that its Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, met with a former governor of a state in the South-South before he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

2. FG warns Nigerians 753 duplexes recovered from Emefiele not yet for sale

The Federal Government has alerted Nigerians of the move by fraudsters to take advantage of the planned sale of the 753-unit housing estate recovered from the ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.Read more

3. Police invites publisher over report of 5 missing persons in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has invited a publisher, Mr. Harrison Gwamnishu, to provide clarification on a report of missing persons in the state.Read more

4. Adeleke relaxes curfew in Osun warring communities

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has relaxed the curfew imposed on the three warring communities in the state.Read more

5. PRP condemns APC endorsement of Tinubu, says move is a ‘desperate power grab’

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has condemned the recent endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential bid by the APC’s National Working Committee, the Progressive Governors Forum, and the National Assembly at the APC National Summit held recently.Read more

6. Ondo tribunal to deliver judgement on governorship election on June 4

The Ondo State governorship election petition tribunal has fixed June 4 for judgment in the petitions challenging last year’s governorship election in the state.Read more

7. Port Harcourt refinery to undergo one month maintenance

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced a temporary shutdown of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) for a scheduled one month maintenance operation aimed at ensuring safe and efficient operations at the facility.Read more

8. Kim Kardashian expresses relief after ruling on 2016 robbery incident

Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, has responded in public to the conviction in connection with the 2016 robbery incident in Paris.Read more

9. Ubi Franklin opens up on alleged clash with Cubana Chief Priest

Music executive Ubi Franklin has opened up on his alleged clash with celebrity barman Paschal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, which was fueled by social media users following cryptic posts shared online.Read more

10. Police kills suspected bandit, rescues five hostages in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina on Thursday foiled a kidnapping attempt in the state.Read more

