Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, May 28, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Wike confers Rivers highest honour on El-Rufai, Akpabio, 6 others

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, conferred the highest honour in the state on his Kaduna State counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai and seven other individuals.Read more

2. Why I will never call Tinubu my president – Tunde Bakare

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, alleged on Saturday the last general elections in the country were marred by widespread irregularities.Read more

3. Appeal Court gives Alex Otti go-ahead to appeal judgement on Abia election

The Court of Appeal, Kano, on Saturday, granted an order for a stay of execution of a judgement on the election of the Abia State Governor-elect, Alex Otti.Read more

4. Tinubu vows to dedicate self to service of Nigeria, Africa

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday, promised to dedicate himself to the service of Nigeria and Africa.Read more

5. Court declares IGP’s stay in office illegal

Justice Fatun Riman of the Federal High Court, Awka, has declared the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba’s continued stay in office as illegal.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, May 26, 2023

6. Senate increases CBN’s ways and means advances to FG from 5% to 15%

The Nigerian Senate has increased the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ways and means advances to the Federal Government from five per cent to 15 per cent days before Bola Tinubu’s administration takes over.Read more

7. Buhari defends N70tn debt during his administration, says loans well invested

President Muhammadu Buhari has defended the rise in Nigeria’s debt profile under his administration, as he’s set to handover power to President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on Monday, May 29.Read more

8. Anambra govt confirms arrest of 2 fake doctors, shuts down hospitals

The Anambra State government on Saturday confirmed the arrest of two fake medical doctors in the state.Read more

9. Five die as car plunges into canal in Kogi

At least five persons were feared dead on Friday when their car plunged into a canal along the River Niger in Kogi State.Read more

10. Dortmund miss big Bundesliga chance as Bayern turn around to clinch title

Dortmund missed a big chance to win the Bundesliga title after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Mainz on the final day of the season.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now