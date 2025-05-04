Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, May 4

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Heavy gunfire as suspected Boko Haram fighters attack Yobe military base

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday attacked the 27 Task Force Brigade, Bunigari in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.Read more

2. FCCPC to Meta: Exit threat won’t stop you from paying $220m fine

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Saturday told the United States-based tech company. Meta Platforms Inc. to comply with Nigerian laws.Read more

3. Bode George urges Tinubu to implement 2014 confab report for Clark and Adebanjo

A former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, on Friday urged President Bola Tinubu to implement the 2014 national conference report in honour of the late elder statesmen, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clark.Read more

4. NANS accuses Atiku, Sowore of interference, warns against political meddling in student movement

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has raised alarm over what it describes as ongoing attempts by prominent political figures to infiltrate and destabilize its leadership, warning of the grave threat such actions pose to the unity and independence of the student movement.Read more

5. Wike slams Fubara’s ‘peace pleas,’ apologises to First Lady over Rivers walkout incident

Amid a deepening political rift in Rivers State, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called on suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara to demonstrate honesty and transparency in his dealings with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accusing him of double standards and insincerity in the ongoing efforts to restore peace in the state.Read more

6. Osun APC accuses Gov Adeleke of concealing failed defection bid

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly refuted Governor Ademola Adeleke’s claim that he never attempted to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accusing the governor of misleading his party stakeholders and the public.Read more

7. Flight delays will continue if safety demands it, Air Peace replies NCAA

Amid mounting concerns over recurring flight delays and cancellations, Nigerian airline Air Peace has defended its operational decisions, stating that all such disruptions are made with safety as the top priority, not profit.Read more

8. The final mask falls: Zelensky rejects Russian-proposed peace on victory day

Ukrainian President Vilodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected a ceasefire proposed by Russia for May 8 to 11 in honor of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.Read more

9. Ex-military ruler, Nguema, sworn in as Gabonese president

A former military ruler, Brice Oligui Nguema, was sworn in as the Gabonese new president on Saturday.Read more

10. Iwobi, Bassey subbed off in Fulham defeat, Arsenal lose to B’mouth

Super Eagles duo of Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were in action for Fulham in their 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.Read more

