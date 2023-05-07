Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, May 7, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you

1. ‘I look forward to further engagements with Britain,’ Tinubu congratulates King Charles on coronation

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has sent a congratulatory message to Charles III on his coronation as the King of the United Kingdom.Read more

2. Northern governors didn’t push for power shift to South because of Tinubu – Lalong

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, said on Saturday the All Progressives Governors (APC) governors in the North did not push for a power shift to the South because of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Read more

3. El-Rufai dismisses rumours of lobbying for appointment as Tinubu’s chief of staff

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Saturday, dismissed rumours he was lobbying for appointment as Chief of Staff to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Read more

4. Adeleke rules out payment of half-salary, workers’ demotion in Osun

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has ruled out workers’ demotion or payment of half salary in the state.Read more

5. DMO allays fears on transfer of N22.7tr debt burden to Nigerians

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has allayed the fears on the transfer of the Federal Government’s N22.7 trillion debt burden to Nigerians.Read more

6. Herbert Wigwe, Access Holdings secretary, Ekwochi, buy company’s N852.17m shares

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, continued to splash the cash on shares in a bid to retain control of the company.Read more

7. EFCC arrests 14 suspected internet fraudsters in Rivers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arrested 14 suspected internet fraudsters in Rivers State.Read more

8. Police recovers weapons from Alaba Market shanties

The Lagos State Police Command, on Friday, confirmed that its operatives raided shanties around the popular Alaba International Market in Ojo Local Government Area of the state, where weapons were recovered.Read more

9. Ighalo’s Al Hilal lose to Japanese team in Champions League final

On Saturday, Odion Ighalo played for Al Hilal in their 1-0 defeat to Japanese team Urawa Reds Diamonds in the second leg of the Asian Champions League final.Read more

10. Real Madrid beat Osasuna to win 20th Copa del Rey title

Rodrygo scored a brace to help Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1 in the final of the Copa del Rey on Saturday night.Read more

