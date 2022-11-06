Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday November 6th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. HURIWA kicks against seizure of Ekweremadu’s properties

The EFCC’s decision to temporarily confiscate 40 properties owned by former Senate Deputy President Senator Ike Ekweremadu has been criticized by civil rights advocacy group Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA).Read more

2. 2023: Rivers LP to appeal High Court disqualification of NASS candidates

The Labour Party (LP) has reacted to the court ruling that three of its National Assembly candidates for the general election in Rivers State in 2023 were ineligible.Read more

3. Ex-Ebonyi guber aspirant, Obinna Ogba, rules out exit from PDP

A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ebonyi State, Obinna Ogba, on Saturday dismissed rumours of his planned defection to another party.Read more

4. Uzodinma alleges marginalisation of Imo by NDDC

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has accused the leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) of marginalising the state.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday October 27th 2022

5. Melaye’s outburst against Shettima baseless, nonsensical —Fani-Kayode

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed his counterpart in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye, for berating Kashim Shettima, the APC vice presidential candidate for the 2023 race.Read more

6. Stock roundup: Investors trade N15.510bn shares, Dangote, NAHCO gain big

On the trading floor of the Nigerian stock market this week, 1.410 billion shares exchanged investors’ hands in 19,025 deals valued at N15.510 billion.Read more

7. $4m per day loss caused sack, Elon Musk says, as advertisers boycott Twitter

Elon Musk has stated that Twitter losing $4 million per day led to the sack of some workers at the company, following his $44 billion acquisition.Read more

8. Five dead, two injured in Bauchi auto crash

At least five people were confirmed dead and two others injured in an auto crash along the Bauchi – Jos road in Bauchi State on Saturday.Read more

9. Lagos govt gifts N70m to families of slain security agents

The Lagos State government has paid N70 million in compensation to families of slain and injured security agents in the state.Read more

10. EPL: Iwobi in action, Ndidi subbed in as Everton lose to Leicester

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton in their 2-0 defeat to Leicester City in a Premier League game at the Goodison Park.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now