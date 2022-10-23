Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday October 23rd 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Group condemns Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu, demands apology

The Atiku People United (APU), an advocacy group comprising friends and associates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday berated the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, over the endorsement of his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the second term in office.Read more

2. Tinubu woos Nigerians, vows to end subsidy if elected

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, has vowed to end the controversial petrol subsidy payment.Read more

3. 2023 BUDGET: SERAP condemns N13.8bn entitlements to ex-presidents, VPs, others active in politics

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has slammed the Buhari-led administration for allocating entitlement benefits to former Presidents, Vice Presidents, Heads of States and others in the country.Read more

4. APC campaign season underway as youths embark on rallies in Lagos

In preparation for the 2023 elections, young people in Lagos State organized a peaceful rally on Saturday to demonstrate their support for the party’s candidates for governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Bola Tinubu, who is running for president on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

5. Buhari commissions Pinnacle FZE terminal in Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday commissioned the Pinnacle Oil and Gas FZE Terminal in the Lekki area of Lagos.Read more

6. Nigerian govt secures delivery of nine aircraft for Nigeria Air, awaits 11 more

Nigeria’s national carrier will begin operation in December with 20 petrol-aircraft, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has disclosed.Read more

7. Cooking gas price increases by 86.62% in one year, North-Central worst hit

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the average price of cooking gas has increased by 86 percent in a year.Read more

8. Anambra traders cry out after flood destroyed 700 shops in Onitsha Market

Traders at the popular Onitsha Main Market have been lamenting and counting their losses after over 700 shops were submerged by floods that ravaged the state, with goods worth billions of naira destroyed.Read more

9. Army rescues two more Chibok girls from Borno forest, 99 kidnapped victims

Troops of the Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army have rescued two more Chibok girls who were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014 inside a forest in Borno State.Read more

10. Late Casemiro equaliser earns Man Utd point against Chelsea

A 94th-minute equaliser by Casemiro earned Manchester United a point from their Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday night.Read more

