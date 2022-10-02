Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday October 2nd 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. I share your pains, Buhari tells Nigerians over insecurity, worsening economy

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday told Nigerians that he is not unmindful of the pains they go through as a result of the insecurity situation in the country, or the worsening state of the nation’s economy. Read more

2. OBIdients stage rallies in Lagos, Kaduna, others to mark Independence Day

Supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday held rallies in different states of the federation. Read more



3. 2023: Nigerians tired of lies from APC, PDP —LP Chairman

Chairman of the Labour Party in Bauchi State, Barrister Husseini Saraki has been opined that Nigerians are tired of misrule by both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since the return of democratic rule in 1999. Read more

4. Imolites will celebrate exit with your bad govt’, Imo PDP mocks Gov. Uzodinma

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mocked Governor Hope Uzodinma’s leadership style and policies, saying citizens of the state would celebrate when his tenure ends in 2023. Read more

5. Yobe APC rejects Machina, insists on Lawan for senatorial ticket

The Yobe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says it will appeal the ruling of the Federal High Court in Damaturu which overturned the candidacy of Senate President Ahmad Lawan for the Yobe North Senatorial district ticket for the 2023 election in favour of Bashir Machina as the party’s flag bearer. Read more

6. PDP holding talks with aggrieved members – Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said on Saturday the party has continued talks with some of its aggrieved members in a bid to find a lasting solution to its current crisis. Read more

7. US pledges support for fight against terrorism, credible elections in Nigeria

The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to the fight against terrorism in Nigeria. Read more

8. Two die as car plunges into Kwara river

At least two persons were confirmed dead on Friday when a car plunged into a river in the Akerebiata area of Ilorin, Kwara State. Read more

9. One dead, 651,053 displaced in Anambra flood

At least one person has been confirmed dead in a flood at Enugu-Otu in Aguleri, Anambra State. Read more

10. EPL: Chelsea beat Palace, Arsenal thrash Spurs, Liverpool held in Brighton thriller

Conor Gallagher and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were on target for Chelsea in their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday. Read more

