Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday September 11th 2022

1. PDP crisis to fester, as Wike insists on ‘right thing’ despite vote of confidence passed on Ayu

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that he was not demoralised with the vote of confidence passed on the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, by the party’s leadership. Read more

2. IPOB moves to lock down South-East as Buhari visits, Kanu appears in court

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has pronounced Tuesday, September 13, as a sit-at-home day in support for its incarcerated leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is scheduled for a court appearance. Read more

3. Kogi PDP accuses Gov Bello over alleged threat to unleash ‘killer squad’ on opponents

The Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused Governor Yahaya Bello of masterminding an alleged plot to unleash a killer squad on opponents ahead of the 2023 general elections. Read More

4. Asari-Dokubo, Tompolo on collision course over multi-billion naira pipeline surveillance contract

Prominent Niger-Delta militant leaders, Alhaji Mujahid Asari-Dokubo and Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, are at loggerheads over the recent multi-billion naira pipeline surveillance contract awarded to a company linked to Tompolo. Read More

5. Nobody can threaten Buhari, Imo govt dismisses IPOB’s sit-at-home order

The Imo State Government has dismissed the sit-at-home order announced by the secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Read more

6. Company income tax rises by 29% to N714.40bn in 3 months

Nigeria has recorded an aggregate Company Income Tax (CIT) of N714.40 billion for the second quarter of 2022, a growth rate of 29.53 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis from N551.53 billion in Q1 2022. Read more



7. FLOODING: Bauchi Gov berates FG for shunning state’s many call for help

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has berated the Federal Government for not coming to the aid of the state in fighting flooding that has ravaged the entire state. Read More

8. 20 burnt to death in fatal Oyo accident

20 passengers were reportedly burnt to death in a fatal accident after two vehicles had a head-on clash in Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday night. Read More

9. Police scuttles Anambra community New Yam festival, seals factional monarch’s palace

The Anambra Police Command on Saturday, scuttled the New Yam festival celebrations of Awka community in Anambra State. Read More

10. Messi bags assist as Neymar nets winner in PSG win over Brest

Lionel Messi and Neymar partnership produced the win for Paris Saint-Germain in their 1-0 victory over Brest in Ligue 1 on Saturday night. Read More

