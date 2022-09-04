Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday September 4th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘We are not equal at all, APC is smarter and knows the road,’ Tinubu mocks PDP over crisis

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a party without direction. Read more

2. Atiku meets PDP governorship candidates in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday met with the party’s governorship candidates across the country. Read more

3. ADC state chairmen reject suspension of presidential candidate, Kachikwu

The state chairmen of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Saturday declared the suspension of the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, null and void. Read more

4. 2023: INEC seeks passage of bill to checkmate vote-buying, electoral offences

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for the speedy passage of the National Electoral Offences Commission and Tribunal Bill by the National Assembly to checkmate vote buying. Read more

5. EFCC releases Ogun speaker on bail, after 48 hours in detention

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, on bail, 48 hours after he was arrested. Read more

6. NGX round-up: Investors trade N12.9bn stocks as Unilever leads losers

Investors traded 1.195 billion shares worth N12.924 billion in 19,305 deals as investment grew this week. Read more

7. Nigeria generates N600.1bn from VAT in Q2

The Federal Government generated N600.15 billion as Value Added Tax (VAT) in the second quarter of this year. Read more

8. Police to quiz officer over alleged sexual assault of detained teenager in Enugu

The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the investigation of an Assistant Superintendent of Police for alleged sexual assault. Read more

9. Gunmen kill NSCDC officer, abduct children in Ekiti

Gunmen on Saturday evening killed a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer in Ekiti State. Read more

10. CHAN: Nigeria fail to qualify after losing to Ghana on penalties

Nigeria’s home-based national men’s football team, the Super Eagles B failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) after losing the ticket to Ghana. Read more

