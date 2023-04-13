Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday 13th of April 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Obi-Datti Campaign Council confirms Obi’s arrest, detention in UK

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Office has confirmed that the Labour Party (LP), presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, was arrested and detained on arrival at the Heathrow Airport by UK Immigration officials on April 7, over a case of mistaken identity.Read more

2. Obasanjo leads West African elders’ pre-election mission to Sierra Leone

The West African Elders’ Forum (WAEF) has deployed a pre-election fact-finding mission to Sierra Leone, ahead of the country’s general elections slated for June.Read more

3. ‘Call for my arrest for admonishing Obi unjustified’ —Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has reacted to a call for his arrest by elder statesman and leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark following his remarks that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed should be prosecuted for allegedly inciting the public to violence.Read more

4. APC to decide on zoning for NASS leadership after Ramadhan, outlines criteria

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will decide on the zoning principle for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly after the end of the Ramadan fast.Read more

5. PDP National Secretary, Anyanwu, emerges Imo governorship candidate

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has emerged the party’s governorship candidate for the state’s off-cycle governorship election scheduled for November 11.Read more

6. Nigeria’s capital market trades flat amid losses in NGX Group, Champion, others

The Nigerian stock market traded flat on Wednesday with the equity capitalization closing at N28.30 trillion.Read more

7. IMF sees Nigeria’s economic growth at 3.2% in 2023, advises CBN

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to maintain its current monetary policy rates to control inflation.Read more

8. Gunmen abduct one in Osun community

Gunmen on Wednesday abducted one Mohammed Jubril at the Ago Igbira settlement in Osun State.Read more

9. Two dead, 14 injured in Ogun auto crash

Two persons were confirmed dead and 14 others injured in an auto crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.Read more

10. 10-man Chelsea lose in Madrid as Milan lead unlucky Napoli in UCL Q’final

Defending champions Real Madrid defeated Chelsea 2-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night.Read more

