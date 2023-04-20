Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, 20th of April, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. It’s INEC’s job to deal with Adamawa REC – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the onus of dealing with the Adamawa State Residential Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari’s infractions rest solely with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and not with President Muhammadu Buhari.Read more

2. Gov Fintiri vows to prosecute ‘criminal elements’ behind Adamawa guber saga

Governor-elect in Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri, has bemoaned what he described as criminality behind the just-concluded gubernatorial election drama in the state.Read more

3. Salihu Lukman writes Adamu, demands APC NEC meeting within 7 days

The National Vice-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North-West, Salihu Lukman, has asked the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to convene a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to deliberate on the smooth transition of power to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, within one week.Read more

4. ‘Wike about to be taken off the shelf, suffering from post-election trauma’, Melaye rips into Rivers Gov

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Sen Dino Melaye, has accused Nyesom Wike of being an ingrate.Read more

5. LP crisis festers as party insists on Abure as chairman, factional leader rejects suspension

The Deputy National Secretary of the Labour Party, Kennedy Ahanotu, declared on Wednesday Barr. Julius Abure, remains the party national chairman.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, 18th of April, 2023

6. NGX: Transcorp, International Breweries among top gainers as market cap rises by N17.7bn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.06 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more

7. FG, states, LGAs share N714.6bn as March allocation

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) on Wednesday shared a total sum of N714.629 billion to the three tiers of government as revenue allocation for March 2023.Read more

8. Police arrests 42 suspected cultists in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested 42 suspected cultists in different parts of the state in the last two weeks.Read more

9. EFCC arrests six suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested six suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.Read more

10. UCL: Tuchel shown red as Bayern bow out; Man City, Inter reach semifinals

Thomas Tuchel was shown a red card after he reacted angrily during Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City in a Champions League clash on Wednesday night.Read more

