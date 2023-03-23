Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, 23rd March, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. INEC declares Labour Party’s Alex Otti winner of Abia governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday declared the Labour Party candidate, Alex Otti, as the winner of last weekend's governorship election in Abia State.

2. PDP’s Mbah wins Enugu governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday night declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dr. Peter Mbah, as the winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in Enugu State.

3. Buhari rejects Bill seeking legislative powers to summon president, governors

The Senate on Tuesday lamented President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected a Bill seeking to amend the nation's constitution and empower lawmakers to summon the president and governors.

4. Crisis in Adamawa APC over purported suspension of SGF Boss Mustapha

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has suspended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, for losing his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the just concluded elections.

5. Gombe APC to probe ex-Gov Goje for alleged anti-party activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State has set up a five-man committee to investigate the allegation of anti-party activities against former governor Danjuma Goje during the recently concluded general elections.

6. NGX: Market cap up by N17.1bn as WAPIC, GTCO record high demands

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.05 percent following the high demands for WAPIC, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), and other equities' shares on Wednesday.

7. Unilever Nigeria appoints Abidemi Ademola as Executive Director

Unilever Nigeria has appointed Abidemi Ademola as one of its Executive Directors.

8. Amotekun arrests hoodlum terrorising Osun town

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Osun have arrested a 37-year-old hoodlum terrorising residents of Ikoyi-Ile Town, Isokan local government area of the state.

9. Soldier shoots bike rider, kills nursing mother, baby over N200 bribe

A Nigerian soldier has reportedly shot dead a nursing mother and her baby after he injured a commercial motorcyclist popularly known as Okada rider over a N200 bribe in Babanna community in the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

10. Full house at Eagles camp as team fired up for Guinea-Bissau tie

All expected 23 players of the Super Eagles for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau have arrived in Abuja, where they are currently camping.

