Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, 27th of April, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Sudan: Nigeria spends $1.2m to evacuate nationals to Egypt

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said on Wednesday the Federal Government has spent $1.2m to evacuate 2,400 Nigerians stranded in war-torn Sudan to Cairo, Egypt.Read more

2. Appeal Court relocates Ebonyi election tribunal to Abuja

Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, the President of the Court of Appeal, has directed the immediate relocation of the Ebonyi State Election Petition Tribunal to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.Read more

3. Nigerian govt approves N6bn for construction of agric ministry building

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the sum of N6 billion for the construction of the corporate headquarters of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.Read more

4. Ogun govt alerts border communities on floods

The Ogun State Government has alerted communities between Lagos and Ogun States to relocate to avoid flood disasters.Read more

5. Missing Enugu APGA governorship aspirant found dead

An All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Dons Udeh, who was declared missing by his family has been found dead by the police.Read more

Read Also:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, 25th of April, 2023

6. Five soldiers reportedly die in Borno explosion

At least five soldiers reportedly died on Monday after their vehicle hit a land mine suspected to have been planted by the Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) jihadists in Borno State.Read more

7. Fuel subsidy: Ekiti labour unions demand N100,000 minimum wage

The organised labour in Ekiti State have asked the Federal Government to increase the workers’ minimum wage to N100,000 if it removes fuel subsidy.Read more

8. PSC approves dismissal of three police officers, demotion of 5 others

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of three police officers and the demotion of five others for misconduct.Read more

9. Dangote Sugar, BUA Foods propose N99.2bn dividends to shareholders

Dangote Sugar and BUA Foods have collectively proposed N99.22 billion dividends for 2022 subject to approval by shareholders.Read more

10. Arsenal title bid in ruins after 4-1 thrashing by Man City

Arsenal have lost grounds in the Premier League title race after falling to a 4-1 defear to rivals, Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now