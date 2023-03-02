Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday 2nd March 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. INEC declares Tinubu winner of Nigeria’s presidential election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the country’s presidential election.Read more

2. 2023 ELECTION: Seek legal redress, Buhari implores aggrieved opposition

In the wake of Bola Tinubu’s victory at the presidential election, the opposition parties have been urged to seek legal redress regarding their discontent with the electoral process.Read more

3. Tinubu meets Buhari, presents certificate of return

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday night met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina, hours after collecting his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).Read more

4. Police arraigns Reps majority leader, Doguwa, over violence

Police on Wednesday arraigned the House of Representatives Majority Leader, Alhassan Doguwa, at the Kano State Magistrates’ Court over his alleged role in last weekend’s destruction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) campaign office in the state.Read more

5. Obi’s running mate, Baba-Ahmed, claims Labour Party won Nigeria’s presidential election

The vice- presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Wednesday alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) refused to upload the results of the presidential elections electronically because his party’s won the election.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday 28th February 2023

6. Investors shed N162.1bn amidst sell-off in Nigeria’s capital market

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market depreciated by -0.53 percent on Wednesday, a few hours after the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was declared the winner of the country’s presidential election.Read more

7. Presidential poll: What Tinubu’s victory signals for fuel subsidy, fuel price

With Bola Tinubu announced as President-elect in the early hours of Wednesday, come May ending, the All Progressives Congress (APC) member will start implementing his policies – and one of them is fuel subsidy removal.Read more

8. NEMA warns Nigerians of severe flooding in 2023

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has warned Nigerians to expect severe flooding this year.Read more

9.Police arrests 50 for alleged looting during Maiduguri market fire

Police operatives in Borno have arrested 50 suspects for alleged looting during the Monday Market fire incident in Maiduguri, the state capital.Read more

10. ‘We got punished’ – Iheanacho rues Leicester’s FA Cup ouster

Following Leicester City’s elimination from the Emirates FA Cup, Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has expressed his disappointment.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now