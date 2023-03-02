Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday 2nd March 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. INEC declares Tinubu winner of Nigeria’s presidential election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the country’s presidential election.Read more
2. 2023 ELECTION: Seek legal redress, Buhari implores aggrieved opposition
In the wake of Bola Tinubu’s victory at the presidential election, the opposition parties have been urged to seek legal redress regarding their discontent with the electoral process.Read more
3. Tinubu meets Buhari, presents certificate of return
The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday night met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina, hours after collecting his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).Read more
4. Police arraigns Reps majority leader, Doguwa, over violence
Police on Wednesday arraigned the House of Representatives Majority Leader, Alhassan Doguwa, at the Kano State Magistrates’ Court over his alleged role in last weekend’s destruction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) campaign office in the state.Read more
5. Obi’s running mate, Baba-Ahmed, claims Labour Party won Nigeria’s presidential election
The vice- presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Wednesday alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) refused to upload the results of the presidential elections electronically because his party’s won the election.Read more
6. Investors shed N162.1bn amidst sell-off in Nigeria’s capital market
The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market depreciated by -0.53 percent on Wednesday, a few hours after the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was declared the winner of the country’s presidential election.Read more
7. Presidential poll: What Tinubu’s victory signals for fuel subsidy, fuel price
With Bola Tinubu announced as President-elect in the early hours of Wednesday, come May ending, the All Progressives Congress (APC) member will start implementing his policies – and one of them is fuel subsidy removal.Read more
8. NEMA warns Nigerians of severe flooding in 2023
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has warned Nigerians to expect severe flooding this year.Read more
9.Police arrests 50 for alleged looting during Maiduguri market fire
Police operatives in Borno have arrested 50 suspects for alleged looting during the Monday Market fire incident in Maiduguri, the state capital.Read more
10. ‘We got punished’ – Iheanacho rues Leicester’s FA Cup ouster
Following Leicester City’s elimination from the Emirates FA Cup, Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has expressed his disappointment.Read more
