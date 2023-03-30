Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, 30th March, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. DSS uncovers plot to install interim govt, stop Tinubu’s inauguration as President

The Department of State Services (DSS) said, on Wednesday, that it has identified some key players who are determined to install an interim government, and stop the inauguration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s as President on May 29, 2023.Read more

2. IPOB dissident, Simon Ekpa, calls for sit-at-home in Lagos

Simon Ekpa, a leader of a faction within the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group, on Tuesday, called for a sit-at-home protest in Lagos State in an effort to harm the city’s economy.Read more

3. Buhari swears in Arase as PSC Chairman, inaugurates board

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in Solomon Arase, a former Inspector General of Police, as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).Read more

4. OSUN: ‘Nobody can chase you away’, Adeleke vows to issue executive order ‘protecting’ Aregbesola

Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun State, has reassured Minister of the Interior, Rauf Aregbesola that he would always be safeguarded while visiting the state.Read more

5. Kano Gov’ship: APC’s Gawuna concedes defeat, congratulates Gov-elect Yusuf

Kano State All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in the March 18 governorship election, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, has finally conceded defeat and has congratulated the Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).Read more

6. Dangote Cement, Oando, others hand NGX investors N250bn gain

Nigerian bourse ended trading with N250 billion gain on Wednesday after the market capitalisation recovered from previous day’s loss by appreciating 0.90 per cent.Read more

7. CBN releases guidelines for banks looking to convert, re-categorize licenses

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released a new guideline for financial institutions interested in converting or re-categorizing their licenses.Read more

8. Court orders Ondo govt to pay man shot by Amotekun N30m

An Ondo High Court sitting in Akure has ordered the Ondo State Government to pay one Oluwasegun Oluwarotimi the sum of N30 million as damages for the gunshot injuries he sustained courtesy of Amotekun operatives.Read more

9. EFCC arraigns ex-ABU VC, bursar over N1bn fraud in Kaduna

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Kaduna has arraigned the former Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Ibrahim Garba, over alleged N1 billion fraud.Read more

10. Some of the downsides of football betting users are not aware of

When looking to pinpoint the sweet spot of growth within the sports betting industry, it is hard not to be drawn into football betting markers. Whilst in years gone by it was the horse racing and greyhound markets that were booming, the advent of accessible and limitless football betting has transformed the industry.Read more

