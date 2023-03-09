Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, 9th March 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. INEC postpones governorship, state assembly elections to March 18

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the governorship and state assembly elections scheduled by one week.Read more

2. Appeal Court gives INEC go-ahead to reconfigure BVAS

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Wednesday granted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the go-ahead to reconfigure its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for Saturday’s governorship and state assemblies elections.Read more

3. Guber poll: NNPP dismisses report of alliance with PDP in Kaduna

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has dismissed the report of an alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections in Kaduna State.Read more

4. Again, Wike criticises PDP for abandoning zoning agreement before presidential primary

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday renewed his criticism of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for abandoning the zoning principle ahead of its presidential primary last year.Read more

5. Court sacks Benue Labour Party’s deputy governorship candidate

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, sacked Idu Onyiloyi as the Labour Party’s deputy governorship candidate in Benue State.Read more

6. NGX: TransExpress, Cutix among top gainers as market cap rises by N113.5bn

Investors with shares in Transfer Express, Cutix, and other equities benefited from the positive output in the Nigerian capital market on Wednesday.Read more

7. CBN launches new banking project that exposes Nigerians to cybercrime, data breaches

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has launched a Regulatory Framework for Open Banking in Nigeria to deepen innovation and increase the range of products available to customers in the financial service industry.Read more

8. NAPTIP rescues three babies from suspected traffickers in Abuja

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued three babies from suspected traffickers in Abuja.Read more

9. Police arrests ex-deputy governor Gerald Irona in Imo

Police operatives in Imo have arrested the state’s former deputy governor, Gerald Irona.Read more

10. Champions League: Bayern knock PSG out, Milan beat Spurs to reach Q’final

Bayern Munich have defeated Paris St-Germain home and away in their Champions League round of 16 tie, to zoom into the quarter-finals of the competition.Read more

