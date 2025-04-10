Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, April 10

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Nigerian govt directs full implementation of Naira-for-Crude Policy

The Federal Executive Council has directed the full implementation of the suspended Naira-for-Crude agreement with local petroleum refiners in a renewed push to strengthen Nigeria’s energy security and reduce reliance on foreign exchange.Read more

2. US-China tariff war sends global oil prices tumbling to lowest in 4 years

The ongoing tariff war between the United States and China has escalated, sending global crude prices tumbling by six percent on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.Read more

3. NIMC issues warning against selling, NIN, says it’s Illegal, open to severe penalties

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued a stern warning to Nigerians, urging them to refrain from disclosing their National Identification Numbers (NINs) to unauthorized entities in exchange for money.Read more

4. Plateau Killings: IGP orders immediate deployment of assets, tactical squads to state

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate deployment of police tactical assets including additional units of highly trained tactical personnel, state-of-the-art drones for enhanced surveillance, Armored Personnel Carriers units of Police Mobile Force, helicopters, and specialised platoons from the Special Intervention Squad, to troubled communities in Plateau State.Read more

5. Lamidi Apapa claims Labour Party leadership after Supreme Court ruling

A dramatic turn of events has unfolded in the Labour Party (LP) leadership dispute between the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee and the Nenadi Usman Caretaker Committee.Read more

6. Bode George slams APC as “one-man show” lacking true structure

Chief Bode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has launched a scathing critique of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), branding it a “one-man show” devoid of genuine political structure.Read more

7. ‘Ignore Governor Zulum, Boko Haram is not taking over Borno’ —Nigerian govt

The Federal Government has told Nigerians to disregard concerns raised by Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, that the state is gradually losing control to Boko Haram insurgents.Read more

8. Niger adopts Hausa as national language, demotes French

Niger’s military government has a taken a decisive move signaling a break from its colonial legacy, as it has officially designated Hausa as the nation’s new national language, effectively altering the status of French.Read more

9. “Stop killing our farmers”, Ogun women say during protest, plead for Tinubu, Abiodun intervention

Ogun State women staged a heartfelt protest on Wednesday, urging the government to address the escalating insecurity that they say is crippling food production and endangering lives.Read more

10. UCL: Barcelona thrash Dortmund as PSG fight back against Villa in first leg

Barcelona are one foot into the semifinal of the Champions League after they thrashed Dortmund 4-0 at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night.Read more

