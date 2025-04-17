Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, April 17

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Court voids Lagos Speaker Obasa’s removal, slams Assembly’s procedure

The Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, on Wednesday, declared the removal of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly unconstitutional, rendering the proceedings that led to his ouster null and void.Read more

2. PDP holds South-West congress, returns Ajisafe as chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held its South-West congress on Wednesday and returned Mr. Kamorudeen Ajisafe as the party’s Zonal Chairman.Read more

3. Reps summon Rivers sole administrator

The House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Wednesday vsummoned the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd).Read more

4. How we discredited 2023 election rigging claims – Lai Mohammed

A former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has explained how the ministry discredited the negative narrative on the rigging of the 2023 presidential election.Read more

5. Jigawa govt orders female security guards to wear Hijab

The Jigawa State government has ordered the recruited female security guards to wear Hijab in their duty posts.Read more

6. Obi to Tinubu: End France visit immediately to tackle insecurity

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has called on President Bola Tinubu to cut short his ‘working vacation’ in France and come back to home as Nigeria is currently ‘burning.’Read more

7. Again, Dangote slashes petrol ex-depot price to ₦835

For the second time this month, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Plant has reviewed its ex-depot cost of petrol to ₦835 per litre.Read more

8. Gambian Supreme Court commutes minister’s death sentence

The Gambian Supreme Court has commuted the death sentence of a minister convicted of killing his colleague to life in prison.Read more

9. Police rejects N1m bribe, arrests 2 suspected car thieves in Katsina

Police officers attached to Border Patrol Zone 4, Katsina, have rejected N1 million bribe and impounded a suspected stolen vehicle in Mashi local government of the state.Read more

10. Holders Real Madrid out of Champions League as Arsenal, Inter through

Defending champions Real Madrid have been knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal after a thrilling 5-1 quarter-final defeat.Read more

