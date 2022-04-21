Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday April 21st 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. APC fixes May 30, 31 for presidential primaries, aspirants to pay N100m for forms

The ruling All Progressives Congress’ (APc’s) National Executive Committee (NWC) on Wednesday announced the date for its presidential primaries. Read more

2. Wike cautions PDP’s NWC against siding with any presidential candidate

Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has warned members of the People’s Democratic Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) against siding with any presidential candidate in the forthcoming primaries. Read more

3. ‘Ego between past, incumbent governors fuelling crisis in APC,’ says national chairman, Adamu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Adamu, said on Wednesday ego between past and present governors in the party was responsible for the crisis in some of its state chapters. Read more

4. ‘Nigeria’s insecurity beyond religion or ethnic sentiment,’ Buhari tells ICC

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday the current insecurity in Nigeria has nothing to do with religion or ethnicity contrary to claims in several quarters. Read more

5. APC settles for indirect primaries, as govs reject Buhari’s consensus option

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday ruled out using a consensus process to select its presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general election. Read more

6. NGX: Japaul, Eterna among top gainers as shareholders make N319.60bn in 8 hours

Investors at the Nigerian stock market smiled home with an impressive N319.6 billion following the rise in equity capitalisation by 1.24 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more

7. Govt directs electricity companies to charge Nigerians per hour

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has warned Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to bill consumers per hour amid shortage of power supply in the country. Read more

8. Nigerian military, Ebubeagu behind attacks, killings in Imo – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday accused the Nigerian military and the South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu, of masterminding the attacks and killings in Imo State. Read more

9. Gunmen attack Anambra divisional police headquarters, set three vehicles ablaze

Gunmen on Wednesday morning attacked the divisional police headquarters in Anaku, Anyamelum area of Anambra State. Read more

10. Arsenal stun Chelsea to end three-game losing run as Everton snatch point vs Leicester

Arsenal ended their three-game losing run with a big victory over Chelsea in a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. Read also

