News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday April 21st 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. APC fixes May 30, 31 for presidential primaries, aspirants to pay N100m for forms
The ruling All Progressives Congress’ (APc’s) National Executive Committee (NWC) on Wednesday announced the date for its presidential primaries. Read more
2. Wike cautions PDP’s NWC against siding with any presidential candidate
Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has warned members of the People’s Democratic Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) against siding with any presidential candidate in the forthcoming primaries. Read more
3. ‘Ego between past, incumbent governors fuelling crisis in APC,’ says national chairman, Adamu
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Adamu, said on Wednesday ego between past and present governors in the party was responsible for the crisis in some of its state chapters. Read more
4. ‘Nigeria’s insecurity beyond religion or ethnic sentiment,’ Buhari tells ICC
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday the current insecurity in Nigeria has nothing to do with religion or ethnicity contrary to claims in several quarters. Read more
5. APC settles for indirect primaries, as govs reject Buhari’s consensus option
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday ruled out using a consensus process to select its presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general election. Read more
6. NGX: Japaul, Eterna among top gainers as shareholders make N319.60bn in 8 hours
Investors at the Nigerian stock market smiled home with an impressive N319.6 billion following the rise in equity capitalisation by 1.24 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more
7. Govt directs electricity companies to charge Nigerians per hour
The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has warned Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to bill consumers per hour amid shortage of power supply in the country. Read more
8. Nigerian military, Ebubeagu behind attacks, killings in Imo – IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday accused the Nigerian military and the South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu, of masterminding the attacks and killings in Imo State. Read more
9. Gunmen attack Anambra divisional police headquarters, set three vehicles ablaze
Gunmen on Wednesday morning attacked the divisional police headquarters in Anaku, Anyamelum area of Anambra State. Read more
10. Arsenal stun Chelsea to end three-game losing run as Everton snatch point vs Leicester
Arsenal ended their three-game losing run with a big victory over Chelsea in a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. Read also
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...