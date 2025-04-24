Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, April 24

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Delta gov, Oborevwori, Okowa dump PDP for APC

The Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

2. Finnish court okays Simon Ekpa’s extradition to Nigeria

A Finnish court has approved a request by Nigerian authorities to extradite the self-acclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRIGE), Simon Ekpa, who is being charged with terror-related activities in the European country.Read more

3. Bode George asks Atiku, Wike to leave PDP for anti-party activities

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, on Wednesday asked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to leave the party immediately over alleged anti-party activities.Read more

4. Reps public account committee chairman, Oluwole Oke, resigns from PDP

The lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State in the National Assembly, Oluwole Oke, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Read more

5. Earned allowances: Nigerian govt releases N50bn to ASUU, others

The Federal Government has released N50 billion to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions for the settlement of earned allowances in the institutions.Read more

6. Insecurity: Tinubu meets service chiefs in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday met with the service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Read more

7. NGX: All-Share Index surpasses 105k mark as investors gain N342bn

Investors in the Nigerian equities market gained N342 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more

8. OpenAI shows interest to buy Google Chrome browser amid ongoing legal dispute

American artificial intelligence research organization OpenAI, founded by Sam Altman, is interested in acquiring Google Chrome browser amid an ongoing legal dispute.Read more

9. Fake VIO officer arrested in Adamawa

Police operatives in Adamawa have apprehended one Face Samuel for impersonating a Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO) in the state.Read more

10. Arsenal held by Palace as Liverpool need draw to win Premier League

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace in a Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.Read more

