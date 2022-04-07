Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday April 7th, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari appoints Mohammed Abdullahi as Minister of Environment

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday appointed Mohammed Abdullahi as the Minister of Environment. Read More

2. Nine Delta commissioners, chief of staff resign ahead of 2023 elections

The Chief of Staff in the Delta State Government House, Mr. Ovie Agas, and nine commissioners in the state have resigned their appointments ahead of the 2023 general elections. Read More

3. Ex-information minister, Labaran Maku, returns to PDP

The National Secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labaran Maku, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read More

4. Nigeria lifts COVID-19 restrictions after 2 years

Federal Government has lifted the COVID-19 restrictions in the country after two years. Read More

5. Investors lose N6bn as bears take control of Nigeria’s capital market

The bears further tightened their grip on the Nigerian capital market on Wednesday following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.02 percent at the close of the day’s business. Read More

6. Nigerian govt budgets N6.2bn for training of youths on phone repair

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said on Wednesday the Federal Government would spend N6.2 billion on the training of 16,820 youths on smartphone repair in Bauchi State. Read More

7. Two die in Jonathan’s convoy accident

At least two persons were confirmed dead in a ghastly auto crash involving ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s convoy on Wednesday in Abuja. Read More

8. NURTW sacks MC Oluomo, dissolves Lagos council

The National Administrative Council (NAC) of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has fired Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo as the Lagos State Chairman of the union. Read More

9. Bandits invade Taraba Mosque, kill three worshippers breaking fast, abduct several others

The Taraba State Police Command, has confirmed the invasion of a Mosque in the Baba Juli village in Bali Local Government Area of the state by bandits who killed three of the worshippers, who were breaking their Ramadan fast. Read More

10. UCL: Benzema hat-trick gives Real Madrid advantage in Chelsea tie, Villarreal lead Bayern

A hat-trick by Karim Benzema handed Real Madrid a first-leg 3-1 victory in their Quarterfinal tie with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. Read More

