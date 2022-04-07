News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday April 7th, 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Buhari appoints Mohammed Abdullahi as Minister of Environment
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday appointed Mohammed Abdullahi as the Minister of Environment. Read More
2. Nine Delta commissioners, chief of staff resign ahead of 2023 elections
The Chief of Staff in the Delta State Government House, Mr. Ovie Agas, and nine commissioners in the state have resigned their appointments ahead of the 2023 general elections. Read More
3. Ex-information minister, Labaran Maku, returns to PDP
The National Secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labaran Maku, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read More
4. Nigeria lifts COVID-19 restrictions after 2 years
Federal Government has lifted the COVID-19 restrictions in the country after two years. Read More
5. Investors lose N6bn as bears take control of Nigeria’s capital market
The bears further tightened their grip on the Nigerian capital market on Wednesday following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.02 percent at the close of the day’s business. Read More
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday April 6th, 2022
6. Nigerian govt budgets N6.2bn for training of youths on phone repair
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said on Wednesday the Federal Government would spend N6.2 billion on the training of 16,820 youths on smartphone repair in Bauchi State. Read More
7. Two die in Jonathan’s convoy accident
At least two persons were confirmed dead in a ghastly auto crash involving ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s convoy on Wednesday in Abuja. Read More
8. NURTW sacks MC Oluomo, dissolves Lagos council
The National Administrative Council (NAC) of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has fired Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo as the Lagos State Chairman of the union. Read More
9. Bandits invade Taraba Mosque, kill three worshippers breaking fast, abduct several others
The Taraba State Police Command, has confirmed the invasion of a Mosque in the Baba Juli village in Bali Local Government Area of the state by bandits who killed three of the worshippers, who were breaking their Ramadan fast. Read More
10. UCL: Benzema hat-trick gives Real Madrid advantage in Chelsea tie, Villarreal lead Bayern
A hat-trick by Karim Benzema handed Real Madrid a first-leg 3-1 victory in their Quarterfinal tie with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. Read More
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...