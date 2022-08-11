Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday August 11th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Ex-PDP nat’l chairman, Baraje, says Wike did nothing wrong inviting opposition governors to Rivers

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, continues to split the ranks of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following his recent invitation to his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to Rivers to commission a project. Read more

2. Borno APC suspends ex-House of Reps minority leader, Kumalia, for alleged anti-party activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State has confirmed the suspension of former Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Mohammed Kumalia, for alleged anti-party activities. Read more

3. PDP crisis: Bode George demands Ayu’s resignation, rules out Wike’s defection to APC

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, on Wednesday demanded the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over the current unrest in the party. Read more

4. 2023: Northern Christian group backs Lalong’s choice as head of APC campaign council

A Christian group in the North, the Northern Christian Network (NCN) has thrown its weight behind the choice of Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, as the Director-General of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential campaign council. Read more

5. Ex-PDP chieftain, Rhodes-Vivour wins Labour Party governorship ticket in Lagos

A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Lagos, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, on Wednesday won the Labour Party governorship primary in the state. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday August 10th 2022

6. Dangote Cement, May & Baker propel Nigeria’s capital market to N390.9bn gain

The Nigerian capital market was lifted by the 1.46 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more

7. South African Airways rejects Naira for payment of tickets

South African Airways will henceforth reject Naira for payment of its flight tickets. Read more

8. Bandits reportedly abduct Ango Abdullahi’s family members, others in fresh Kaduna attack

Bandits have reportedly abducted a woman and her four children at Yakawada village, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Read more

9. Suspected bandits kill Immigration officer, injure 2 others in Jigawa

Suspected bandits on Tuesday killed one Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) officer and injured two others in Birniwa Local Government Area of Jigawa State. Read more

10. Qatar World Cup to kickoff a day earlier than planned

The 2022 FIFA World Cup initially billed to take place between 21 November and 18 December is now very likely to be starting a day earlier than scheduled. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now