Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday August 18th 2022

1. Tinubu visits Obasanjo over presidential ambition

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) is currently meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the latter’s hill top residence inside the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library(OOPL) Abeokuta, Ogun State. Read more

2. APC dismisses report on planned removal of Abdullahi Adamu as chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday dismissed a report of ongoing plots to remove its National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu. Read more

3. 2023: Wike will work for PDP, Atiku, despite fraternity with APC members —Ex-party spokesman, Ologbondiyan

The fracas within the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set the polity aflame with some analysts predicting an imminent loss for the party in the 2023 elections. But Kola Ologbondiyan, the former National Publicity Secretary of the party, has dispelled such notions. Read more

4. PDP berates APC nat’l chairman Adamu over comments on govt’s borrowings

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Adamu, has come under fire from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for claiming that the Federal Government may borrow “from here to eternity.” Read more



5. APC accuses PDP of hiring saboteurs to tarnish image of its Bauchi guber candidate

Ahead of the general elections in 2023, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of tarnishing the image of its governorship candidate in Bauchi State, former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique (Rtd.). Read more

6. Nigeria’s capital market loses N9.8bn amid sell-off in Honeywell, Sky Aviation

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market dropped to N26.80 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more

7. Nigerian govt shares World Bank’s N471.9bn fiscal transparency grant to states

The Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said on Wednesday the Federal Government has released N471.9 billion out of the $1.5 billion approved by the World Bank for fiscal transparency, accountability, and sustainability (SFTAS) programme to the 36 states in the country. Read more

8. Jigawa govt shuts schools abruptly as insecurity lingers

The Jigawa State Government has ordered the immediate closure of all public schools in the state amidst fears of bandits’ attacks. Read more

9. Police foils gunmen attack, kills one in Ebonyi

Police operatives in Ebonyi on Wednesday killed one suspected criminal in Abakaliki, the state capital. Read more

10. Billionaire Elon Musk jokes about buying Man Utd

Billionaire businessman, Elon Musk has made a joke about buying Premier League club, Manchester United. Read more

