Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday August 19th 2022

1. Nigeria’s next president to spend first three years repaying N24.7trn debt

Amid politicking on who will be the next president of Nigeria, details have emerged that Nigeria’s next president will be burdened with over N24.7 trillion in debt service in the first three years at the helm of affairs. Read more

2. Meeting with Obasanjo boosted hope of Tinubu’s victory in 2023 – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said on Thursday the meeting between the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, had boosted the former chances of winning the 2023 presidential election. Read more

3. Court dismisses bid to nullify Adeleke’s candidacy in Osun election

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday dismissed a suit seeking the nullification of the Osun State governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke’s candidacy in last month’s governorship election in the state. Read more

4. PDP constitutes caretaker committee in Osun

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) set up a caretaker committee to manage the affairs of the party’s chapter in Osun State. Read more

5. IPOB bashes Uzodinma over claim on end to sit-at-home order

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has stated that it was their leadership, not Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State, who ended the Monday sit-at-home protest. Read more

6. Investors lose N78 as sell-off grips Nigeria’s capital market

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N78.09 billion following the dip in equity capitalization by -0.29 percent on Thursday. Read more

7. Nigeria spends N18.3bn daily on fuel subsidy – Finance minister

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said on Thursday the Federal Government spends N18.3 billion daily on fuel subsidy. Read more

8. 10 dead, 15 injured in Plateau auto crash

At least 10 people were confirmed dead and 15 others injured in a multiple accident along the Jos-Bauchi highway in Plateau State on Thursday. Read more

9. NDLEA arrested 18,940 drug traffickers in 18 months – Marwa

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 18, 940 drug traffickers in the last 18 months. Read more

10. Falconets set up World Cup quarter-final clash against Netherlands

Nigeria U-20 women’s football team, the Falconets will be facing Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup. Read more

