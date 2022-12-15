Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, December 15, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Senate urges CBN to increase individual withdrawal limit to N500,000, offers recommendations

The Nigerian Senate has deliberated on the cash withdrawal limit policy announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), offering three recommendations to the financial regulator.Read more

2. APC campaign council explains why Tinubu cut short Niger campaign rally

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has explained why the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, left the venue of the campaign rally held in Minna, Niger State, early.Read more

3. Court sets aside order to jail IGP, Baba, for contempt

A Federal High Court in Abuja has overturned its ruling sentencing Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba to prison for contempt on November 29, 2022.Read more

6. 2023: INEC in double speak, vows to prosecute buyers, sellers of voter cards

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday vowed to prosecute anybody caught buying or selling voter cards ahead of the 2023 general elections.Read more

5. Court orders police to release Kanu’s supporter, awards N50m in damages

Solomon Onyegbule, a follower of the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, has been granted unconditional release by Justice Z.B. Abubakar of a Federal High Court in Abuja.Read more

6. Investors gain N73.2bn as GTCO, Zenith Bank top trading

Investors in the Nigerian capital market gained N73.2 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more

7. Withdrawals from pension savings rise to N8.27bn

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has revealed that cash withdrawals by sacked workers in the country increased to N8.27 billion in the third quarter of 2022.Read more

8. Fire razes illegal petrol depot in Adamawa

Fire on Wednesday razed an illegal petrol depot in Yola, Adamawa.Read more

9. Police arrests man for alleged rape of tricycle operator in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra have arrested one person over the alleged rape of a tricycle operator in the state.Read more

10. France end Morocco’s World Cup run to set up final vs Argentina

France have inflicted a first defeat on Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup holding in Qatar, as they sealed a 2-0 victory over the Africans.Read more

