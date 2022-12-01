Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday December 1st 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ASUU demands sack of Keyamo, Ngige, Adamu over Oct half-salaries

The Federal University Lokoja (FUL) section of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called for the dismissal of Festus Keyamo, Adamu Adamu, and Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Productivity, for causing a bottleneck in the work process.Read more

2. APC campaign council debunks viral pics of Tinubu in US, accuses opposition of mischief

All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has debunked the claim that its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was in the United States.Read more

3. 2023: PDP charges Nigerians to vote out APC at Ondo rally

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday cautioned Nigerians against voting for All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.Read more

4. Afenifere backs PDP G5 Govs on Ayu’s removal

The five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who rejected Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s bid for the presidency are being supported by Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, which issued a statement towards that effect.Read more

5. Adeleke, Oyetola at loggerheads over executive orders, sack of workers

The series of events that played out immediately after the inauguration of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the new Osun State Governor has elicited reactions from the immediate past Governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola.Read more

6. Nigeria-UK trade volume hits £5.5 billion

The United Kingdom (UK) International Trade Secretary, Kemi Badenoch has revealed that the trade volume between Nigeria and UK hit £5.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.Read more

7. Pension assets hit N14.9trn as govt borrows N8trn

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has disclosed that ñbbjnjvalue of pension fund assets has increased to N14.59 trillion as at the end of October 2022.Read more

8. 1,993 ballot boxes, 399 cubicles destroyed by criminals in four states – INEC

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said on Wednesday a total of 1,993 ballot boxes and 399 voting cubicles, among others had been destroyed during attacks on the commission’s facilities in the last months.Read more

9. Police arrests Anambra kidnap kingpin after 7 years on the run

Police operatives in Anambra have arrested a suspected kidnap kingpin, Matthew Nwankwo, seven years after he was declared wanted.Read more

10. Argentina beat Poland to set up World Cup round of 16 meeting with Australia

Lionel Messi missed a penalty but Argentina successfully defeated Poland 2-0 in their final game of the group stage of the World Cup on Wednesday night.Read more

