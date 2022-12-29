News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday December 29th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Group urges G5 governors to adopt Peter Obi for 2023 election
A group in the South-East, Igbo Think Thank, on Wednesday urged the five aggrieved governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to adopt the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 election.Read more
2. Tambuwal signs Sokoto 2023 budget of N189bn
The Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has signed the state’s 2023 budget of N189 billion.Read more
3. Ohanaeze president-general, George Obiozor, dies
George Obiozor, the President-General of the Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, is dead.Read more
4. Simon Ekpa condemns Gov Soludo’s heavy taxes in Anambra, insists no election in S’East
Simon Ekpa, the controversial disciple of leader of the proscribed secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has condemned what he said are outrageous taxes levied on citizens by the administration of Governor Charles Soludo in Anambra State.Read more
5. More troubles for ASUU, as Gbajabiamila denies promising FG’ll pay salary arrears
The House of Representatives on Wednesday said its Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila did not promise the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) payment of salary arrears by the Nigerian government.Read more
6. Nigeria’s capital market investors make N124.4bn after Christmas break
The Nigerian capital market resumed from the Christmas holiday on Wednesday with a gain of N124.46 billion.Read more
7. Airfares up by 97% in one year
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown that in the last year (2021 to 2022), the cost of air tickets rose by 97 percent.Read more
8. Seven women burnt to death in Ogun auto accident
At least seven people were burnt to death in an auto accident along the Sagamu-Benin expressway in Odogbolu, Ogun State, on Wednesday.Read more
9. Thugs kill PDP member in Oyo
A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Mudashiru Baraka, has been killed by rival political thugs in the state.Read more
10. Last-minute Mbappe penalty rescues PSG as Neymar sent off
A 94th-minute penalty by Kylian Mbappe helped rescue victory for Paris St-Germain against Racing Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Wednesday night.Read more
