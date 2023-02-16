Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, February 16, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Supreme Court adjourns suit on CBN naira swap deadline to Feb 22

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the suit filed by three state governors on the deadline issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for Nigerians to exchange their old notes for new ones.Read more

2. Naira, fuel scarcity contrived to stop Tinubu from becoming president —Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the ongoing cash crunch and scarcity of petrol as a carefully contrived plot to sabotage the chances of Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the forthcoming polls.Read more

3. INEC rules out redeployment of Lagos REC over ‘unfounded allegations’

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ruled out the redeployment of its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos State, Segun Agbaje, for alleged misconduct.Read more

4. HURIWA calls for ‘widespread’ protests if Nigerian govt fails to release IPOB leader, Kanu, within seven days

Civil rights advocacy group Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has warned that a demonstration has been planned in the eventuality that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, is not freed within the next seven days.Read more

5. Ex-Gov Nnamani sues PDP, Ayu for expelling him from party

Chimaroke Nnamani, a former senator for the Enugu East Senatorial District and former governor of Enugu State, has filed a lawsuit against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the disciplinary measures that were taken against him for alleged anti-party activities.Read more

6. Losses in Japaul Gold, Sovereign Insurance slow Nigeria’s capital market growth

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose slightly by 0.04 percent following a drop in demand for Japaul Gold, Sovereign Insurance, and other shares on Wednesday.Read more

7. Inflation soars to record high of 21.82%

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s inflation returned to upward movement as it was high at 21.82 percent in January 2023.Read more

8. Gunmen kill PDP chieftain in Lagos

Gunmen on Wednesday shot dead a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Toyin Adeniji.Read more

9. Police arrests nine for attacking banks during naira scarcity protest in Delta

Police operatives in Delta on Wednesday arrested nine suspects for allegedly setting two banks and two vehicles ablaze during a protest over the scarcity of the naira notes in Udu local government area of the state.Read more

10. Adeyemi nets winner as Dortmund lead Chelsea in UCL last-16 tie

Karim Adeyemi scored the only goal of the game to help Dortmund beat Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.Read more

