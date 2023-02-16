Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, February 16, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Supreme Court adjourns suit on CBN naira swap deadline to Feb 22
The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the suit filed by three state governors on the deadline issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for Nigerians to exchange their old notes for new ones.Read more
2. Naira, fuel scarcity contrived to stop Tinubu from becoming president —Gbajabiamila
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the ongoing cash crunch and scarcity of petrol as a carefully contrived plot to sabotage the chances of Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the forthcoming polls.Read more
3. INEC rules out redeployment of Lagos REC over ‘unfounded allegations’
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ruled out the redeployment of its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos State, Segun Agbaje, for alleged misconduct.Read more
4. HURIWA calls for ‘widespread’ protests if Nigerian govt fails to release IPOB leader, Kanu, within seven days
Civil rights advocacy group Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has warned that a demonstration has been planned in the eventuality that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, is not freed within the next seven days.Read more
5. Ex-Gov Nnamani sues PDP, Ayu for expelling him from party
Chimaroke Nnamani, a former senator for the Enugu East Senatorial District and former governor of Enugu State, has filed a lawsuit against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the disciplinary measures that were taken against him for alleged anti-party activities.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday February 14th 2023
6. Losses in Japaul Gold, Sovereign Insurance slow Nigeria’s capital market growth
The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose slightly by 0.04 percent following a drop in demand for Japaul Gold, Sovereign Insurance, and other shares on Wednesday.Read more
7. Inflation soars to record high of 21.82%
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s inflation returned to upward movement as it was high at 21.82 percent in January 2023.Read more
8. Gunmen kill PDP chieftain in Lagos
Gunmen on Wednesday shot dead a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Toyin Adeniji.Read more
9. Police arrests nine for attacking banks during naira scarcity protest in Delta
Police operatives in Delta on Wednesday arrested nine suspects for allegedly setting two banks and two vehicles ablaze during a protest over the scarcity of the naira notes in Udu local government area of the state.Read more
10. Adeyemi nets winner as Dortmund lead Chelsea in UCL last-16 tie
Karim Adeyemi scored the only goal of the game to help Dortmund beat Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...