Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday February 2nd 2023

1. El’Rufai echoes Tinubu’s fears that ‘powers that be’ in Aso Rock working against him (Video)

Barely 24 days to the presidential election, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged that some people in the presidency are working underground against the success of All Progressives Congress (APC) standard bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Read more

2. POLLS: Peter Obi is playing a dangerous religious game in the North —Adamu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adamu Garba has slammed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for allegedly dividing the electorates, especially in the Northern region, along religious lines, as the presidential elections beckon.Read more

3. 2023: NNPP campaign rubbishes Atiku’s claim on meeting with Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has dismissed the claim that its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso had met with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, on possible support ahead of the February 25 presidential election.Read more

4. Supreme Court sacks Bwacha as APC governorship candidate in Taraba

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sacked Emmanuel Bwacha as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Taraba State.Read more

5. IMF raises Nigeria’s economic growth projection for 2023 to 3.2%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday raised Nigeria’s 2023 economic growth projection to 3.2 percent.Read more

6. Nigeria’s capital market closes with N142.1bn gain despite sell-off in Guinness, Ardova

The Nigerian stock market closed on a positive note on Wednesday, with the equity capitalization appreciating closing at N29.13 trillion.Read more

7. Supreme Court resolves Edo PDP crisis in favour of Obaseki’s faction

The Supreme Court on Wednesday resolved the crisis in the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in favour of a faction loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki.Read more

8. NAFDAC arrests eight for producing harmful yoghurt, others in Niger

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has arrested eight suspects for producing harmful ice cream, bread and yoghurt in Niger State.Read more

9. Passengers escape death as container-laden truck falls beside bus in Lagos

Passengers on Wednesday escaped death when a container-laden truck fell beside a commercial bus in the Oshodi area of Lagos State.Read more

10. Carabao Cup: Man Utd thrash Forest 5-0 to set up Newcastle final

Manchester United secured a 5-0 aggregate victory over Nottingham Forest in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup to set up final with Newcastle United.Read more

