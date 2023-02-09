Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday February 9th 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. NAIRA SWAP: Supreme Court cancels CBN’s Feb 10 deadline

The Supreme Court on Wednesday restrained the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Government from effecting the February 10, 2023 deadline to phase out the old Naira notes.Read more

2. RIVERS: Atiku Campaign rejects Wike’s offer of stadium, tags it ‘Greek gift’

The seemingly forced gesture from Rivers State Governor, Nyeson Wike, to Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential Campaign Council in the state has been rejected and described as ‘Greek gift’.Read more

3. Supreme Court’s ruling on naira swap saved Nigeria from anarchy — Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court over its ruling on the naira redesign.Read more

4. EFCC arraigns Yahaya Bello’s wife, nephew for alleged money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned Rashida, wife of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for alleged money laundering.Read more

5. INEC appeals tribunal’s ruling on Osun governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed the January 27 ruling by the election petitions tribunal on the Osun State governorship election.Read more

6. Investors earn N69.33bn, as stock market recovers from loss

The Nigerian stock market recovered from Tuesday’s loss with a 0.23 per cent rise in the equity capitalisation on Wednesday, which reflects a N69.33 billion gain.Read more

7. IMF wades into naira scarcity crisis, asks Nigeria govt, CBN to extend swap deadline

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has waded into the current naira scarcity in Nigeria by calling on the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to extend the cash swap policy deadline beyond February 10.Read more

8. Court gives NDLEA 48hrs to respond to Abba Kyari’s bail application

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has been ordered by a Federal High Court in Abuja to respond to a bail plea made by Abba Kyari, a suspended deputy commissioner of police who is being detained by the anti-drug organization over his alleged involvement in a 25 kg cocaine sale.Read more

9. INEC probes endorsement of post criticising Peter Obi on Twitter

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced an investigation into the circumstances that led to the endorsement of a post that criticised the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on its Twitter handle. https://www.ripplesnigeria.com/inec-probes-endorsement-of-post-criticising-peter-obi-on-twitter/

10. Incredible Lebron James becomes NBA’s all-time leading scorer

By surpassing Kareem Abdul-all-time Jabbar’s scoring mark, LeBron James has solidified his position as one of the most dominant NBA players in history.Read more

