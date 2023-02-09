Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday February 9th 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. NAIRA SWAP: Supreme Court cancels CBN’s Feb 10 deadline
The Supreme Court on Wednesday restrained the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Government from effecting the February 10, 2023 deadline to phase out the old Naira notes.Read more
2. RIVERS: Atiku Campaign rejects Wike’s offer of stadium, tags it ‘Greek gift’
The seemingly forced gesture from Rivers State Governor, Nyeson Wike, to Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential Campaign Council in the state has been rejected and described as ‘Greek gift’.Read more
3. Supreme Court’s ruling on naira swap saved Nigeria from anarchy — Tinubu
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court over its ruling on the naira redesign.Read more
4. EFCC arraigns Yahaya Bello’s wife, nephew for alleged money laundering
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned Rashida, wife of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for alleged money laundering.Read more
5. INEC appeals tribunal’s ruling on Osun governorship election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed the January 27 ruling by the election petitions tribunal on the Osun State governorship election.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, February 4, 2023
6. Investors earn N69.33bn, as stock market recovers from loss
The Nigerian stock market recovered from Tuesday’s loss with a 0.23 per cent rise in the equity capitalisation on Wednesday, which reflects a N69.33 billion gain.Read more
7. IMF wades into naira scarcity crisis, asks Nigeria govt, CBN to extend swap deadline
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has waded into the current naira scarcity in Nigeria by calling on the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to extend the cash swap policy deadline beyond February 10.Read more
8. Court gives NDLEA 48hrs to respond to Abba Kyari’s bail application
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has been ordered by a Federal High Court in Abuja to respond to a bail plea made by Abba Kyari, a suspended deputy commissioner of police who is being detained by the anti-drug organization over his alleged involvement in a 25 kg cocaine sale.Read more
9. INEC probes endorsement of post criticising Peter Obi on Twitter
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced an investigation into the circumstances that led to the endorsement of a post that criticised the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on its Twitter handle. https://www.ripplesnigeria.com/inec-probes-endorsement-of-post-criticising-peter-obi-on-twitter/
10. Incredible Lebron James becomes NBA’s all-time leading scorer
By surpassing Kareem Abdul-all-time Jabbar’s scoring mark, LeBron James has solidified his position as one of the most dominant NBA players in history.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...