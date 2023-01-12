Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, January 12, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. INEC meets 18 political parties, presents voter register ahead of 2023 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday met with the leadership of the 18 political parties in Abuja.Read more

2. In leaked audio, Atiku allegedly admits to setting up channels for corruption

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has been accused of complicity regarding bribery and misappropriation of public funds.Read more

3. Crisis in Enugu APC festers as Nnamani, Onyeama, others shun party’s campaign rally

The former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and other stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State on Wednesday boycotted the party presidential campaign rally in the state.Read more

4. PDP PCC dismisses fraud allegations against Atiku, says accuser was not an aide

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed allegations of fraud leveled against its flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.Read more

5. Buhari reaffirms opposition to coup in Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday reaffirmed his disapproval of the unconstitutional change of government as seen in some African countries in the last few years.Read more

6. Demands for Thomas Wyatt, others’ shares lift Nigeria’s capital market by N154.2bn

The Nigerian capital market rebounded from its previous losses on Wednesday after high demands for Thomas Wyatt, Champion Breweries and others shares lifted the bourse by 0.55 percent.Read more

7. World Bank projects 2.9% GDP growth for Nigeria’s economy

The World Bank on Wednesday projected a 2.9 percent growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the Nigerian economy this year.Read more

8. Man drowns jet skiing in Lagos

An unidentified man has drowned while riding a Jet Ski at the Lekki-Ikoyi inland waterways in Lagos State.Read more

9. Fire guts Catholic seminary in Kaduna

Fire on Wednesday gutted the Saint Peter’s Minor Seminary in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State.Read more

10. Man City stunned by Southampton in Carabao Cup quaterfinal

Southampton put up a superb performance in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup to stun Manchester City on Wednesday night.Read more

