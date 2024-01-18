Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, January 18, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Adebanjo to Tinubu: Don’t tackle Nigeria’s insecurity like Buhari

The Leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on Wednesday, urged President Bola Tinubu not to adopt his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari’s approach in tackling the country’s security challenge.Read more

2. EMEFIELE: Buhari sheds light on ex-CBN Gov’s controversial political ambitions

A former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari has offered insights into why the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) former governor, Godwin Emefiele remained in his post despite widespread objections.Read more

3. Blast: We discovered foreign names in document of firm that stored explosives in Ibadan – Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, said on Wednesday the government has discovered foreign names in the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) documents of the company behind Tuesday’s explosion in Ibadan, the state capital.Read more

4. Nigerian govt orders probe of Ibadan explosion

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has ordered a thorough investigation into Tuesday’s explosion in Ibadan, Oyo State.Read more

5. INEC unveils final list of candidates for bye-election in nine states

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates for the February 3 bye-election in nine states across the country.Read more

6. Probe spreads as EFCC grills AGF over N585m humanitarian ministry fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has grilled the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, over her alleged link to the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu’s alleged N585.2m financial malfeasance.Read more

7. Nigerian govt to continue electricity subsidy

The Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Mr. Sanusi Garba, said on Wednesday the Federal Government would continue to subsidise electricity to ease the financial burden on Nigerians.Read more

8. CBN uncovers ‘gross abuse’ of forex regulations, to prosecute defaulters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has resolved to prosecute forex defaulters in the country.Read more

9. Gombe records first Lassa fever case

Gombe State has recorded its index Lassa fever case.Read more

10. Morocco cruise to victory over Tanzania to begin AFCON race

One of the pre-tournament favourites Morocco cruised to a 3-0 victory over Tanzania in their opening Group F game at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).Read more

