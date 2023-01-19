Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday January 19th 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. No evidence of wrongdoing, PDP exonerates Atiku over SPV corruption claims

The presidential campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has exonerated its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of corruption claims leveled by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

2. Nigerian govt claims $1bn spent on war against Boko Haram, terrorism

The war on Boko Haram has exacted huge human and financial costs on Nigeria as successive governments battle to eliminate the scourge.Read more

3. Governors, Emefiele to meet as Nigerians split over Naira redesign, withdrawal limits

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and the governors of the 36 states will meet on Thursday over the redesigned naira notes and the apex bank’s withdrawal policy.Read more

4. Why alliance between NNPP, LP failed —Kwankwanso

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso has revealed the reason for the failure of alliance between his party and Peter Obi’s Labour Party (LP).Read more

5. Ex-NBA boss, Agbakoba, writes INEC, points at confusion in constitutional provision for election of president

Ahead of the upcoming general elections, renowned legal luminary, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, has raised some posers over a proviso within the constitution regarding the election of a president.Read more

6. FTN Cocoa leads losers as Nigeria’s stock market falls by 0.16%

Trading on Wednesday closed by -0.16 per cent after the market capitalisation of the Nigerian stock exchange settled at N28.65 trillion.Read more

7. CBN official says new Naira notes will promote financial inclusion, check corruption

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said on Wednesday that the newly redesigned Naira notes would promote financial inclusion and check corruption in the country.Read more

8. Customs intercepts containers of vegetable oil worth N112.6m in Rivers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has impounded a consignment of vegetable oil worth N112.68 million illegally imported into the country.Read more

9. Suspected bandits kill six in Kaduna community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday night killed six people during an attack on Zonkwa, the headquarters of Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.Read more

10. EPL: Man Utd miss chance to go second after late Palace equaliser

Manchester United missed a chance to climb to second spot in the Premier League after a disappointing draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.Read more

