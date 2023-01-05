Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, January 5, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Why I will not campaign for any presidential candidate –Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said on Wednesday he would not campaign for any presidential candidate ahead of the February 25 election.Read more

2. Finance Minister, Ahmed, says Buhari’s govt turned Nigeria’s revenue around

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has stated that Nigeria no longer depends on oil revenue, compared to 2016, a year after President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration started.Read more

3. 2023: Aregbesola claims ‘jittery politicians’ sabotaging reconciliation moves with Tinubu

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has revealed ongoing reconciliation moves with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 general elections.Read more

4. APC condemns removal of Bauchi monarch, accuses govt of undermining traditional institution

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has condemned the removal of Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Kirfi as the Wazirin Bauchi by the state government.Read more

5. OSUN: Sen Oriolowo denies theft allegations, demands apology, N500m

The Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Adelere Oriolowo, has demanded an apology and five hundred million naira compensation from the state government, over allegations of taking items belonging to the state.Read more

6. UBA, Unity Bank among top losers as market cap rises by N33.7bn

The Nigerian capital market’s valuation rose to N28.13 trillion at the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more

7. Nigerian Banks record 4.8 million BVNs In 2022

Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) has revealed that banks registered a total of 4.8 million new Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) in 2022.Read more

8. 18 people burnt to death in Bauchi auto crash

At least 18 people were burnt beyond recognition in a fatal auto crash on Wednesday in Bauchi State.Read more

9. Truck crushes two NAF officers to death in Kwara

A trailer on Wednesday crushed two Nigerian Air Force (NAF) officers to death in Kwara State.Read more

10. Osimhen caged in Napoli defeat to Inter as Milan win to close gap in Serie A race

Victor Osimhen fired blanks for Napoli on their return to the Serie A season as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan on Wednesday night.Read more

