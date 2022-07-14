Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday July 14th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Peter Obi rallies support for Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Osun

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Wednesday urged the people of Osun State to vote for its governorship candidate, Lasun Yusuf, in next weekend’s election in the state. Read more

2. Court to deliver judgment in suit seeking Oyetola’s disqualification from Osun guber election Thursday

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed Thursday for ruling in a suit seeking the disqualification of the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, from next weekend’s governorship election in the state. Read more

3. 2023: AAC, NNPP yet to nominate candidates for governorship, state Assembly elections —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Wednesday the African Action Congress (AAC) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) are yet to submit any nomination for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections with just three days to the deadline for the submission of candidates. Read more

4. Lagos Assembly dismisses report on passage of sharia bill

The Lagos House of Assembly on Wednesday dismissed a report on the secret passage of the sharia bill for the state. Read more

5. NNPP suspends chairman in Bauchi for alleged misconduct

The New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) has suspended its Acting Chairman in Bauchi State, Alhaji Sani Shehu, for alleged gross misconduct. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, July 13th 2022

6. Nigeria’s capital market resumes from Eid-el-Kabir holiday with N90.1bn loss

Sell-off by investors was the main activity on the floor of the Nigerian capital market after the resumption of trading on Wednesday. Read more

7. Angola edges Nigeria to remain Africa’s biggest oil producer for second straight month

Angola has retained its position as the biggest oil producer in Africa for the second straight month. Read more

8. Suspected herdsmen reportedly kill five in Benue community

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen reportedly killed at least five people during an attack on Anter Mbalagh community in Makurdi, Benue State, on Wednesday afternoon. Read more

9. Three siblings, four others died in Lagos flood – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Wednesday at least seven people, including three members of the same family, died in the flooding that occurred in Lagos last weekend. Read more

10. OFFICIAL: Sterling completes Chelsea move, signs five-year contract

Raheem Sterling has completed a permanent move to Chelsea from Manchester City and has signed a five-year contract with the club. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now