Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday July 28th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. INSECURITY: PDP Senators chant ‘Buhari must go’, walk out on plenary
Some Senators under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday demanded for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over the prevailing insecurity situation in different parts of the country. Read more
2. Ortom seeks audit of $1bn fund governors gave Nigerian govt to fight insurgency, terrorism
The governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday challenged the federal government to account for the $1 billion security funding that the nation’s 36 states had pooled together to combat insurgency. Read more
3. INEC rules out another extension of voter registration
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ruled out another extension of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR). Read more
4. APC names new Senate leader, after Abdullahi dumped party
Senator Abdullahi Gobir, who represents Sokoto East, was on Wednesday announced as new Senate Leader by the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more
5. Reps pledge to redress ASUU’s concerns, as NLC solidarity protest enters second day
The House of Representatives has decided to get involved in the impasse between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government. Read more
6. NGX: Market cap drops by N136.8bn despite gains in FCMB, Nigerian Breweries
The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market dropped by -0.50 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more
7. Nigerian govt withdraws $35.6m from excess crude account, $376,655 remain in savings buffer
The Federal Government has again depleted the country’s Excess Crude Account (ECA) after withdrawing $35.377 million in May this year. Read more
8. Troops rescue two more Chibok girls after 8 years
Troops of the 202 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Borno State have rescued two more schoolgirls abducted from the Government Girls’ Science Secondary School in Chibok by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014. Read more
9. Bandits kill three, kidnap 13 in Kaduna village
Bandits have killed three people during an attack on Damari village in the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Read more
10. Martinez joins Man Utd from Ajax
Premier League club, Manchester United have completed the signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. Read more
