Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, July 7th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari swears in seven new ministers, tasks them on diligence

Few months to the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in seven new ministers. Read more

2. Peter Obi fires back at Kwankwanso, Galadima over comments on zero chances of S’East to presidency

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has commented on the claim that South-East has zero chances to produce a president in Nigeria. Read more

3. 2023: APC members seek Masari’s retention as Tinubu’s running mate

Two members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to restrain the party from replacing Masari Kabiru as its vice presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections. Read more

4.ISWAP claims responsibility for Kuje prison attack, releases video of fighters shooting their way into facility

The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack on the Kuje correctional centre in Abuja. Read more

6. NGX: Investors lose N16.1bn to sell-off in Union Bank, NEM

The Nigeria stock market fell marginally to N27.79 trillion at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more

7. Crude oil price crashes amid recession fears

Price of Brent crude oil dropped to $99.78 amidst fears over global economic recession. Read more

8. Abuja-Kaduna train attackers threaten to start killing kidnapped passengers Wednesday

A Kaduna State-based publisher and media aide to Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Tukur Mamu, has revealed that the Ansaru terrorist group that attacked and abducted passengers on an Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, have threatened to begin slaughtering the victims in their custody from Wednesday (today) since the Federal Government has failed to meet the conditions for their release. Read more

9. Authorities confirm attack on Kuje Correctional Centre, keep mum on escaped inmates

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) on Wednesday confirmed that there was an attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre. Read more

10. Sterling set to join Chelsea as forward agrees personal terms with the Blues

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is set to make the switch to Chelsea as he has agreed personal terms with the club. Read more

