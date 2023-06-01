Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, June 1, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Nigerian govt, labour meeting on fuel subsidy ends in deadlock

The meeting between the Federal Government and organized labour over the fuel subsidy removal ended in a deadlock on Wednesday.Read more

2. Uzodinma emerges as new chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has emerged as the new chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum.Read more

3. ‘PDP has right to sanction Wike but must follow its constitution,’ Court rules

Justice James Omotoso of the Federal High Court, Abuja, said on Wednesday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the right to sanction the former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, for alleged anti-party activities.Read more

4. Hardship coming for Nigerians, as NNPC announces new fuel pump price

It seems Nigerians will face hardship in the months to come as the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) on Wednesday announced an upward adjustment in the pump prices of petroleum products around the country.Read more

5. Dangote Refinery: NLC cautions against potential price monopoly

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has opined that the recently inaugurated Dangote Petrol Refinery may not fully meet the needs of Nigerians or lower the cost of petroleum goods in the nation.Read more

6. 38-year-old Ekenwa emerges as APGA’s new national chairman

A 38-year-old man, Sylvester Ezeokenwa, on Wednesday emerged as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).Read more

7. Crude oil trading: The past, the present and the future

Crude oil trading platforms play a vital role in the global energy markets. We, as market participants can buy and sell crude oil to other participants on this platform. These platforms serve as digital marketplaces. Here traders, producers, refiners, and other entities make crude oil transactions.Read more

8. Plane skids off Lagos airport runway

A United Nigeria Airlines aircraft skidded off the runway at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday.Read more

9. Nigeria shocks host Argentina in U-20 World Cup

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria on Wednesday defeated host Argentina 2-0 in the round of 16 match at the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in the South American nation.Read more

10. U-20 WAFU Cup: Falconets set up Ghana final with win over Benin

Nigeria U-20 women’s team, the Falconets have set up a final meeting with their Ghanaian counterparts in the WAFU B tournament.Read more

