Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, June 20, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Edo PDP expels Shaibu, Orbih for alleged anti-party activities

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State on Wednesday expelled the state’s former deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, from the party for alleged anti-party activities.Read more

2. IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, reveals plan to negotiate with Nigerian govt for his release

The embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said he would seek negotiation with the Federal Government over his ongoing trial.Read more

3. Abia PDP accuses Gov Otti of lack of transparency in contract awards

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, slammed the state government for its alleged lack of due process and transparency in awarding contracts.Read more

4. Court dismisses Binance director, Anjarwalla’s suit against EFCC

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja, on Wednesday dismissed fundamental rights suit filed by an executive of crypto platform, Binance Holdings Limited, Nadeem Anjarwalla against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).Read more

5. Strike looms as ASUU gives Nigerian govt three weeks to address demands

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday gave the Federal Government a three-week ultimatum to address its demands or risk another strike in the institutions.Read more

6. Nigeria’s space agency set to send first citizen into space

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, revealed that it is set to send a Nigerian citizen to space, 25 years after the country began space exploration.Read more

7. TotalEnergies to invest $550m in Nigeria’s gas project

French multinational integrated energy and petroleum company, TotalEnergies is set to invest $550 million to develop a gas processing facility in Rivers State to boost exports and domestic supplies.Read more

8. Lower import, export crash Nigeria’s trade with UK by N105bn in one year

Declining export and import have crashed Nigeria’s total trade with the United Kingdom by N105bn in the first quarter of 2024 despite the higher value realised from the naira devaluation.Read more

9. Makinde approves Olakulehin’s appointment as new Olubadan

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of Oba Owolabi Olakuleyin as the 43rd Olubadan of lbadanland.Read more

10. $80,000 prize for grabs as Omotayo, Edem lead Nigeria’s charge at WTT Contender

In the absence of Quadri Aruna, Olajide Omotayo and Offiong Edem will take centre stage as Nigeria’s flag bearers in the singles event of the 2024 WTT Contender.Read more

