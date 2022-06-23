Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, June 23rd 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Fani-Kayode raises alarm on planned defection of 22 APC senators to PDP

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, claimed on Wednesday that at least 22 Senators have perfected plans to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming weeks.Read more

2. Senate to probe Shell for violation of JV agreement, demands refund of $200m to Nigerian govt

The Senate on Wednesday set up an ad hoc committee to probe Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) for alleged non-compliance with the Petroleum Act and violation of Joint Venture Agreement signed with the Federal Government. Read more

3. IPOB slams Buhari over allegations of terrorism, vandalism against group

In the aftermath of President Muhammadu Buhari’s comments about the alleged destructive and terrorist activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) the proscribed group has issued a response. Read more

4. Leadership crisis hits Bauchi APC, as groups call for sack of state chairman

A leadership crisis has hit the Bauchi State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a coalition of 46 different pressure groups under the party has called on the National leadership of the party to as a matter of urgency, sack the chairman of the part in the state, Babayo Aliyu Misau. Read more

5. AGF Malami urges court to dismiss lawsuit seeking salary increment for judges

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Wednesday, requested that a lawsuit seeking an increase in the pay for judges in the nation be dismissed by the National Industrial Court (NIC) in Abuja. Read more

6. NGX: Investors make N153.8bn as Oando, FCMB top trading

Investors in the Nigerian capital market smiled home with N159.8billion following the rise in their investment by 0.55 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more

7. AfDB to establish investment banks for African young entrepreneurs

The President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, said on Wednesday the multilateral lender would soon establish investment banks for young entrepreneurs on the continent. Read more

8. Another batch of 178 Nigerians returns from Libya

Another batch of 178 Nigerians returned from Libya on Wednesday. Read more

9. Police rescues 7 kidnapped persons in Enugu

Police operatives in Enugu State on Tuesday rescued seven abducted persons in Udi Local Government Area of the state. Read more

10. Pinnick confident Falcons’ll extend AWCON reign amid S’Africa’s dethronement plot

Amid plans by South Africa’s Banyana Banyana to dethrone the Super Falcons at the coming Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON), president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has expressed his confidence in the Nigerian team. Read more

